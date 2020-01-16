An 18-year-old accused of raping a student at Prior Lake High School in October 2018 has pleaded guilty to felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Former Prior Lake High School student Ramero Carmelino Robbins-Tyler pleaded guilty following a settlement conference on Jan. 6, cancelling the jury trial that had been set for next month. District Judge Christian Wilton is set to sentence Robbins-Tyler on April 27.
The charge carries a prison sentence of up to 15 years, a fine of up to $30,000 or both. Robbins-Tyler's defense attorney didn't respond for a request for comment.
Investigators accused Robbins-Tyler of criminal sexual conduct after they said he cornered a 15-year-old student in a music room and raped her for several minutes before another student entered the room, according to his detention order.
His plea to the charge comes several months after Wilton decided to certify Robbins-Tyler as an adult, moving the case out of juvenile court. At the time of the assault, Robbins-Tyler was 17 years old.
The defense attorney for Robbins-Tyler filed documents in August showing they planned to claim consent in their defense. In response, prosecuting attorneys asked the judge to allow them to use a previous criminal sexual assault involving Robbins-Tyler in their case and push for aggravating sentencing.
According to documents filed by the prosecution, Robbins-Tyler "previously admitted to committing fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct by initiating sexual contact" with another minor "without her permission" in October 2016. Robbins-Tyler was 14 at the time, and the victim was 13.
The prosecution called both assaults "markedly similar." The state wrote that, in both assaults, Robbins-Tyler got the victims alone, assaulted them while they said no and communicated with both victims after the assault via social media. When charged with the assault, Robbins-Tyler claimed consent in both cases.
The previous assault was handled in juvenile court and therefore not accessible to the public. Wilton decided to reserve his ruling on the prosecution's request on the prior assault until other evidence was presented at trial.