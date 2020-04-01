Two people died and a juvenile was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of County Highway 21 and Natchez Avenue in Credit River Township, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
A Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound around noon on April 1 on 21 when it struck a freight truck turning south onto Natchez from the westbound turn lane, a county news release said.
The driver and another passenger of the Toyota were declared dead at the scene. A juvenile male in the backseat of the vehicle was transported by ambulance to Children's Hospital in Minneapolis.
The Scott County Sheriff's Office identified the driver of the freight truck as a 28-year-old Maplewood man who was uninjured and declined medical attention.
According to the release, the sheriff's office, Minnesota State Patrol and Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating and have not yet determined if alcohol or drugs were involved.
“This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the friends and family of the victims,” Sheriff Luke Hennen said in a statement.
Prior Lake Police, the Prior Lake Fire Department, Allina Ambulance Service and the Minnesota State Patrol also responded to the crash.
The collision came about a year after another deadly accident at the same intersection. In February 2019, 14-year-old Samuel Foltz of Prior Lake died after his father’s vehicle was struck by a driver who failed to stop at Natchez’s stop sign and drove onto 21.
The county highway, also called Eagle Creek Avenue and 185th Street, slopes away from Natchez in both directions, which neighbors say makes fast, oncoming traffic harder to see in time to avoid it.
The county has proposed changing the intersection to add median turn lanes on 21 and reduce traffic conflicts. Several nearby residents have said they’d prefer stoplights or a roundabout to slow down drivers on 21.
”Once they get off that freeway, they’re flying,” resident Connie Lehrmann said Wednesday shortly after the crash, adding accidents there have become routine. She called on the county to make the area safer, maybe with some kind of signal like railroads use.
”It’s getting really scary,” she said. “People around here are really getting upset at the tragedies.”