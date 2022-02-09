Prior Lake City Councilor Kevin Burkart has been elected to serve as chair of the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority (MVTA) Board for 2022. This is the first time a Prior Lake representative has held this position, according to a press release from MVTA.
MVTA is the public transportation agency for the seven suburbs of Shakopee, Savage and Prior Lake in Scott County and Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, and Rosemount in Dakota County.
The eight-member MTVA board consists of elected officials or their designees.
Burkart joined the MVTA Board in 2018 after being elected to the Prior Lake City Council in 2016 and previously served as MVTA vice chair.
The Prior Lake American sat with Burkart and asked him what this new position means to him and the community.
Congratulations on being elected to serve as chair of the MVTA, how does it feel?
This is the first time the liaison from Prior Lake has been elected chair of the MVTA Board, which oversees public transit operations in Prior Lake, Savage and Shakopee in Scott County and Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan and Rosemount in Dakota County. It's a feather in our cap as a community that we have the opportunity to steer this $35 million organization.
The past four years I’ve served as treasurer and vice chair of MVTA. I’m well prepared. I've been active on the legislative transit pieces, working closely with Sen. Pratt, Rep. Albright and the Suburban Transit Association. I've also been heavily engaged in shining light on the "conflict by design" public policy umbrella under which suburban transit providers operate.
That is to say, the unelected Met Council is often in conflict with suburban transit objectives, but the Met Council serves as our oversight body. It’s a consistent struggle for equitable transit resource allocation.
What does this mean for the community of Prior Lake?
Transit partnerships with Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community enterprises (Mystic Lake Casino) are critical for our local economy. Additionally, as our community grows, and we move past the pandemic, transit demand will increase to and from the suburbs, Minneapolis, St. Paul and regional connections.
Transit advances equity by enhancing mobility and providing access to jobs, health care, education, social services, and all the needs of daily life of residents in our service area.
What made you want to serve as chair of the MVTA?
Leadership. If not the City of Prior Lake at the helm, then who? Our city council members are smart, well informed and involved. I want Prior Lake to be seen as a “shining beacon on the hill” leading discussions related to transportation (roads and bridge infrastructure) and transit (buses).
I also chair the Highway 169 Coalition, the Suburban Transit Association, and serve as an alternate on the Transportation Advisory Board. Separately, our mayor has taken a similar approach with his involvement on the legislative front working with metro cities to create better public policy around infrastructure costs related to growth. I commend him for this.
What are some things you want to accomplish being on the Board of Commissioners?
We must be good stewards of taxpayer resources going forward and ensure we continue to serve our growing suburban population and employment base. This will mean difficult decisions. We continue this year at less than 30% of pre-pandemic ridership. In the coming years I believe we should plan our transit infrastructure and staffing to appropriately meet the needs of rider demands.
I have several ideas.
- Continue to emphasize collaboration and streamlining between transportation providers and continue to explore consolidation within our service area to best serve our customers. As density increases, the Suburban Transit Association service area can expand or move farther out.
- Move the suburban transit provider network out from under the Met Council to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. MNDOT oversees the other outstate transit providers. Currently the suburban network, being under the thumb of the Met Council, is conflict by design.
- In fact, our Metropolitan Planning Organization, i.e., Met Council, should not be a transit provider at all. As the MPO name implies, they should be involved in planning, not operations. That’s poor public policy.
- As we continue to operate under the Met Council all funding allocations should be consistent with the 5307 federal funding formula. This is based on population, accounting for growth. The STA area has seen significantly more growth — both population and employment — compared to the rest of the seven county area the past several decades. This trend is projected to continue.
- Suburban transit providers should be direct recipients of federal funding allocations.
- Our allocation of motor vehicle sales tax dollars needs to account for suburban growth. We are stuck in a 2001 snapshot from the original legislation that pushed transit funding from property taxes to Motor Vehicle Sales Tax.
- We’ve done well at public-private partnerships with Amazon, Mystic Lake, the Minnesota State Fair, the Renaissance Festival, and other large employers and entertainment venues. We need to continue these success stories.
This interview has been lightly edited for style and clarity.