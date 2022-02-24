Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools is investigating another alleged racist incident — this time involving a message that was allegedly sent to a Prior Lake High School student athlete containing a derogatory racist statement.
The student identified herself as Achai Deng this week on social media, posting a photo of the note on Instagram.
Deng, a sophomore, is the cousin of Nya Sigin — the target of a racist video that went viral last fall. The video created national uproar and the student who made the video is no longer enrolled at the high school.
Deng is also a player for the PLHS junior varsity girls basketball team.
The message in question, which contained a derogatory racist term, was allegedly left inside Deng's gym bag.
PLHS students of color "have always chose peace and never violence," stated Deng on her Instagram account.
"We have always chose to educate. I believe we have done enough educating, it is time for action," she added.
Deng took to her Instagram again on Thursday to thank all her supporters checking in on her during her tough time and said she still loves and respects her team.
"I would like to say thank you to all the people who are checking in on me ... Even to the person who wrote that nasty note, I love them but I hope you find the decency in your heart to change the way you think and the way you see people," stated Deng. "You guys don't understand how bad it hurts right now to be in my situation. I honestly truly loved those girls and I still do."
DISTRICT RESPONSE
A letter was sent out to staff and families on behalf of PLHS Principal John Bezek on Wednesday notifying them of the situation.
"Last night we were made aware of a message that was sent to a PLHS student athlete containing a racial slur and hate speech. Racism and hate speech have no place in our school and will not be tolerated," stated Bezek. "Our protocol is to immediately launch an investigation when allegations are brought to our attention. Our investigation is ongoing and we will continue to take swift and appropriate action, as outlined in our Procedural Response to Bullying, Harassment and Threats."
Bezek stated that he was disappointed that another racist incident has occurred at the high school after the video targeting Sigin went viral just a few months ago.
"I want you to know that I am deeply disappointed that this has happened in our school. Yet again, our students — particularly our BIPOC students — are experiencing pain and trauma in our school which should be a safe space," stated Bezek. "Earlier today I let students know that I am sorry this is still happening in our school and I am deeply troubled that someone feels they have the right to attack and hurt others in this way, especially with so many in our community still hurting from the horrific racist video that was posted by a PLHS student last fall."
Bezek stated he is committed to addressing racism and will continue to have respectful conversations about race at the school and in the community.
COACH RESIGNS
A petition has since been created to prevent PLHS girls' basketball from participating in the Minnesota State High School League Tournament.
According to change.org, there are currently 5,316 signatures to remove the girls' basketball team from the state tournament. The petition is also proposing to not allow the sports team to participate in any other basketball games indefinitely until school administrators remove those responsible for the message.
Demondi Johnson, head coach of the Prior Lake girls basketball team, released a statement on Twitter Wednesday announcing his resignation as coach following the latest racist incident towards one of his players.
"My goal as coach was to change the culture of Prior Lake and I do not support this recent transgression," stated Johnson. "I will never sit down to racism and will always stand up for those that look like me. My staff and I have decided not to coach the rest of the season ... With that, I will also be resigning as the Prior Lake coach."
District officials told Southwest News Media they had not received a formal resignation from Johnson as of Thursday afternoon.
GAMES CANCELED
According to the South Suburban Conference website, the team's final game of the regular season, scheduled for Friday, Feb. 25, has been canceled. The first round of the playoffs will also be forfeited by the girls basketball program, according to a letter from the PLHS administration and girls basketball coaching staff that was sent Wednesday to the school's basketball families in the wake of the incident.
"As you are probably already aware, a member of one of our girls basketball teams found a racist note in her basketball bag, which was in the athletic locker room. School administration has been interviewing members of all levels of the girls basketball program in our ongoing investigation," stated the letter. "Additionally, we are looking at cameras, talking to other individuals and have involved the police as we try to figure out who would write such a disgraceful and hurtful message."
The letter goes on to say that members of the coaching staff and administration met with all members of the girls basketball program after school to discuss the incident.
"While the meeting was lengthy and emotional, the conversation was healthy and focused on things much bigger than basketball," stated the letter. "However, it is disheartening that such an event occurred, and in light of the situation, the coaching staff and administration has concluded that given the circumstances, the girls’ basketball program will be forfeiting the final regular season game and the first round of the playoffs."
The letter stated the coaching staff are deeply saddened and distraught over the incident but will work to move forward yet again.
"Our hearts go out to the victim, her family, and all of our BIPOC students and athletes as we continue to work toward an environment of equity and inclusion," stated the letter.