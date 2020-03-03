State Rep. Tony Albright, R-Prior Lake, has been appointed to the Minnesota Rare Disease Advisory Council, according to a news release Monday.
Albright is one of the House representatives on the group, which advocates for Minnesotans living with rare diseases and for their families. According to a report by the council to the Legislature earlier this year, approximately 1 in 10 Minnesotans live with a rare disease.
“I am honored to join the Rare Disease Advisory Council and work to shine a light on the scope of these diseases,” Albright said in a statement.
Albright was one of 15 representatives who sponsored the bill that created the advisory group at the University of Minnesota last year. The council pulls its 25 members from the community of families, providers, nonprofits and others.
Albright will "bring the same thoughtful passion to the rare disease space as he has done with the University of Minnesota in other areas of health care research and innovation," said Jackub Tolar, dean of the university's Medical School and vice president for clinical affairs.