American treasure and leader of Creedence Clearwater Revival, John Fogerty, is coming to the Mystic Amphitheater at Mystic Lake for a performance on Sunday, July 4.
Fogerty is a Grammy winner as well as a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee. He’s also the only musician to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame for his song “Centerfield,” a staple at baseball stadiums across the country.
Fogerty’s many hit songs as a solo artist and as the leader of CCR include “Proud Mary,” “Susie Q,” “Fortunate Son,” “Born on the Bayou,” “Bad Moon Rising” and “Have You Ever Seen The Rain,” among many others.
In 2019, Fogerty celebrated 50 years in music with a worldwide tour including a return appearance to Wynn Las Vegas’ Encore Theater. Fogerty’s new show, “My 50 Year Trip,” is a tribute to the 50th anniversary of Woodstock. It features a collection of CCR’s hits, including songs from the set list from his performance at the legendary Woodstock music festival of 1969.
Tickets to see John Fogerty at 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 4 in the Mystic Amphitheater will be available May 14 starting at $49. Contact the Mystic Box Office at 952-496-6563 or visit mysticlake.com for more details.