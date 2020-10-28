As the holiday season approaches, service project activity is ramping up for Sanya’s Hope for Children, a local nonprofit that is seeking volunteers and donors in the coming weeks.
The organization is founded by Sanya Pirani, a freshman at Prior Lake Savage High School and the CAP Agency’s Youth Ambassador.
“I would like to extend my humble appreciation for those who support me whenever I reach out to you. I never go empty,” Pirani said.
SHFC organizes about 12-13 projects a year that benefit marginalized communities. Project details can be read at www.sanyashopeforchildren.org under “causes”.
“Once again, I am reaching out to you for our remaining few projects that helps homeless children and families,” Pirani said.
Due to current the COVID crisis there are many families in need of additional support. Here is a list of ongoing SHFC projects for 2020:
Christmas Bag Project. For this project, SHFC gives out Christmas gifts to 500-550 homeless children. These gifts include a hand-sewn bag, school supplies, a book and an age appropriate game or toy. This year hand-knitted hats will also be included. A donation of $45 will support one bag for a child.
Hope for the Holiday Project. This project is where SHFC adopts 20 families to buy Christmas gifts for them. This year’s fundraising goal is $2,000-5,000. A $200 donation will support a family of four.
Volunteers and donations needed
SHFC is in need of volunteers this time of year to help pack bags for the Christmas Bag Project. Volunteer dates are Dec. 4 and 5 (one is the Christmas bag packing event and the other is the Christmas bag set up day). SHFC is also looking for sewing volunteers who are willing to sew bags which will be donated to homeless families and are sold online. Other volunteers are needed to sort fabrics and pick up or drop off food and other project items.
All new volunteers have to go through simple background checks and reference checks due to COVID-19. Visit the SHFC website for more information.
Those interested in donating can send a check made out to Sanya’s Hope For Children or visit www.sanyashopeforchildren.org/donate/ to donate online. SHFC is a registered 501c3 nonprofit, so all donations are tax deductible.
“We serve all year long. Your kind donations help many families who are financially struggling,” Pirani said. “Any donations are appreciated at any time — no amount is too big or too small.”
Donations don’t have to be monetary, however; SHFC is also accepting donations of solid color cotton fabrics for bag handles (black, red, blue, off white, and brown are commonly used colors).
“Thank you to all our donors and volunteers for your ongoing support. We could not achieve our mission without all of your help,” Pirani said. “100% of our profits goes to help children and families that are in need. Your generosity goes a long way!”
To stay up to date, follow Sanya’s Hope for Children on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For more information on donations or volunteering, call 952-201-1920.