An unbelted passenger died in a crash in Spring Lake Township on Sunday afternoon after the vehicle's driver failed to obey a stop sign, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Tuy Srey, 47, of Savage, died in the two-vehicle collision at the intersection of County Road 8 and Highway 13, the State Patrol reports.
The crash occurred when the driver of a Lexus NX allegedly failed to obey a stop sign at Highway 13, crashing into a northbound Chevrolet Impala.
Srey, one of four passengers in the Lexus, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, according to the crash report.
All other occupants involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts and none sustained serious injuries.