Scott County will levy more from property taxes next year for public safety and other needs, but most property owners should see a decrease in their county taxes, County Administrator Danny Lenz said this week.
The county Board of Commissioners set a 2020 budget of $154.2 million following a 4-1 vote to levy $71.1 million from property taxes next year. The levy amount represents a $2.7 million, or 3.95%, increase over 2019.
Of the 45,000 residential properties in the county, almost 23,000, or about 51%, of homes will see a decrease of $10 or more in their county taxes. About 3,500 residences will see an increase of $100 or more in their taxes.
Driving the 2020 levy up are a $3.58 million increase in salaries and benefits and the final $300,000 installment of a three-year addition to the capital improvement program.
About $410,000 in new funding requests came from public safety departments. Lenz said those funds will be used for a $41,000 grant to the Veterans Court and to hire a county attorney, legal assistant, two 911 dispatchers and two part-time Juvenile Alternative Facility employees.
For the last three years board Vice-Chairman Dave Beer has voted down the county's property tax levy.
"I'm looking forward to the day when I can fully support this levy, but that is not today," Beer said.
Beer has consistently asked that the levy be based on growth in the county alone. This year Scott County saw a 1.62% increase in construction in the county, said Lenz.
Along with the budget and tax levy vote, the board approved several pay increases for county leaders.
Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar's pay was raised from $170,000 to $182,000, about a 7% increase. Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen's salary rose from $155,000 to $159,000, a 3% increase. Scott County employee pay increased 2.75%.
The Board of Commissioners voted to raise commissioner salaries from $66,000 to $72,000. The nearly $6,000 increase includes a 2.75% raise in the commissioners' base salary as well as "a one-time adjustment of $4,100 to make per diem payments a regular part of the commissioner salary" rather than separate, according to county documents.