The coronavirus is bringing a whirlwind of worry into people’s lives, but Scott County’s Mobile Crisis Response team said they’re seeing a decrease in calls — and they’re worried about the reason.
The county’s mobile crisis response team, which is operated by Canvas Health, is a nonprofit community mental health agency and is available 24/7 at no cost to provide counseling, information or referrals to psychiatrists and counselors.
Last year, the county’s 24/7 crisis services team fielded 2,539 crisis phone calls and provided face-to-face crisis intervention services for 232 people, according to county data.
“We’ve seen a significant drop in our calls,” Mobile Crisis Response Director Jay Theisen said. “We’re concerned that a lot of people aren’t getting the support they need.”
Theisen said the team knows residents are struggling with concerns over the coronavirus, but the nature of the virus and responses around it have cut off the team from some of their community contacts in places like nursing homes and area schools.
The pandemic has been repeatedly mentioned in the calls the team is taking.
“This is really a struggle for them,” Theisen said. “I’ve got a few clients that believe they are responsible for COVID-19, so we’re working with them through that process.”
For some patients with preexisting mental health conditions, the coronavirus is working its way into their condition: triggering their compulsive disorders, cutting them off from in-person social support networks, and exacerbating their anxiety or depression.
Crisis team members are finding new ways to reach patients, such as taking video calls in some of the county’s soft interview rooms, delivering tablets for socially distanced consultations and connecting callers with online support groups.
“We’re finding that when people are presented with coping mechanisms and someone outside of their home to talk with, it can be tremendously helpful and calming,” Theisen said.
Scott County residents can contact Mobile Crisis Response if they or someone they care about is experiencing a crisis involving the following: suicidal feelings, panic, hopelessness, moods wings, defiance, angry outbursts, severe anxiety, hallucinations, depression, delusions, increased substance use, isolation, self-injury, or other behaviors that indicate a mental health crisis.