Scott County has joined the list of counties across the state refusing to give back overpayments from the state’s Department of Human Services.
In November, the county received a letter from the department saying the department had incorrectly used federal Medicaid funds to cover substance abuse treatment programs to the tune of $100,863.
Under federal law, patients at treatment facilities with more than 16 beds — like hospitals and nursing facilities — are not eligible for funding matches from Medicaid. The department was notified by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in March that from 2014 to 2018, it had allowed counties to use Medicaid dollars for substance abuse patients in these facilities.
The department has said that counties are responsible for paying back $8.8 million in federal money altogether.
In a letter back to the department on Dec. 19, Scott County Board Chair Barb Weckman Brekke wrote the county did “not plan to pay the billed amount.
“We are confident that by working together creatively and collaboratively, we will find a method for covering these costs from state funds,” she wrote.
County Health and Human Services Director Pam Selvig said the county was waiting on an itemized list from the state to verify the number of patients that had received improper Medicaid money for their treatment.
While the $100,863 would have been “a fairly small part” of the department’s budget over the five years, she said, to ask for it all at once is a bigger challenge, “especially since it wasn’t something that we weren’t expecting or budgeting for.”
During a Scott County Board meeting on Dec. 17, Weckman Brekke and Commissioner Michael Beard said the overpayments were a hot topic of conversation during the Association of Minnesota Counties annual conference earlier in the month. Weckman Brekke said her letter used language from the association.
“I think all the counties are unified there,” she said.
Beard said Gov. Tim Walz during the conference seemed to say state leaders are against making counties shoulder the payments.
“He got a very rousing ovation at that point,” Beard said. “We all heard it, hundreds of witnesses. We’ll see if the Legislature agrees; I’m sure they will.”
Another letter from the department to the county on Dec. 5 notified the board that invoicing for the payments would begin next month.