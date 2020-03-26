Even before the governor's stay-home order, local senior-living facilities locked down to visitors to try to stay safe during the spread of a disease that gets more dangerous with age.
But that just means loved ones and neighbors need to get more creative to stay in touch and show their support, said Ernie Peacock, whose wife, Carole, lives at McKenna Crossing assisted living in Prior Lake.
The two would usually have dinner together, and the place was like a family with all of its activities, Peacock said. With those missing, earlier this week he put together a plywood sign reading I Love You Carole and stuck it on the McKenna lawn overnight.
Carole Peacock saw it around 7:30 the next morning.
"It was very nice, and you know, kind of a little perk," she said later. Residents aren't mingling or holding group activities to try to keep each other safe, so she's mostly been watching TV, like old Steve Irwin shows on Animal Planet.
"I’m doing OK. Getting a little squirrelly, like everyone else," she said, noting she's not alone in her situation. Someone on the outside making an effort to connect could help her neighbors, too, she added.
So Ernie Peacock is determined to think of other creative gestures and remind others that they can do the same.
Caring for relatives is allowed under the stay-home order, so chatting from a distance while raking a grandparent's yard could be an example. Families walking by senior housing could call their relatives and wave from the lawns while they chat.
"Everyone needs a little cheering up now," Ernie Peacock said, at least by giving a distraction from grim coronavirus news on the TV. "Dwelling on that will kill you."
Senior living complexes have made similar calls through social media, thanking kids for their cards and pictures and others for donated puzzles and games.
Savage Senior Living at Fen Pointe staff members are delivering weekly singing, dancing or otherwise joking telegrams to residents, according to its Facebook page. Messages can be sent to eallen4@fairview.org.
And at McKenna, owner Presbyterian Homes and Services has asked for volunteers to sign up online to be pen pals, phone visitors or prayer and singing partners. That's available at the website bttr.im/hyio9. Cards are also welcome, as are email messages at ssleeman@preshomes.org.
Carole Peacock said she understands the closure decision.
"I don’t think we have much choice," she said. While she's not watching much news on TV, she said she had caught a snippet about some progress being made in the coronavirus pandemic.
"I think that's all you can hope for now."