A body was recovered from Prior Lake around noon Monday, the Scott County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
At 7:20 a.m. earlier in the day, Scott County Dispatch received a report of a possible missing boater on Prior Lake, the release said. The missing individual was reported to not have returned home the day before from fishing and boating. Law enforcement responded to the Knotty Oar Marina and found the individual's unoccupied pontoon and cell phone on their boat slip, along with some personal belongings floating nearby in the water.
A search began immediately with responders from multiple agencies, both on the water and shoreline. A body was recovered from Prior Lake near the reported missing individual's boat slip.
“Our investigators will be working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine how this person went into the lake,” Sheriff Luke Hennen said in a statement. “Our condolences go out to the family and friends who have lost a loved one.”
Information about the victim's identity and cause of death will be released by a medical examiner. The incident is still under investigation, the sheriff's office said.
The Prior Lake Police Department, Prior Lake Fire Department, Carver County Dive Team, Shakopee Fire Department, Shakopee Mdewakanton Public Safety, and Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office are assisting.
