The Shockwaves Adaptive Ski Squad, started in part by Prior Lake City Councilman Kevin Burkart for skiers with physical and other disabilities, suited up Monday evening for a ski clinic on Quarry Lake in Shakopee.
Athletes, caregivers, parents and volunteers set up shop at Quarry Lake Park from 4 to 8 p.m. Volunteers rotated ski boats from the launch site to pull along the program's daring athletes. Founders Kevin and Laura Burkart helped out as well.
With encouragement from the announcer, athletes took as many laps around the lake as they liked.
The squad started with a $5,000 seed grant in 2017 from the Burkarts, who founded it as part of Shockwaves, a nearly 80-year-old ski team in Shakopee and Prior Lake. Kevin Burkart is himself an adaptive water skier, having left-arm paralysis.
According to the Shockwaves website, the squad is for people with paraplegia, quadriplegia, blindness and mental disabilities as well as for veterans and amputees.