Over the last month many students have returned to the classroom to start their school year, but not all may have the necessary supplies to succeed.
The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community coordinated a United Way backpack giveaway and donated 2,700 backpacks filled with essential school supplies to Native American education programs in the Twin Cities area, including those in Shakopee and Prior Lake.
Members of the SMSC volunteered at the 2019 United Way Day of Action and returned with backpacks to distribute locally. After seeing the good the backpacks brought to the community, the two worked together again this year to provide backpacks for 11 Native American education programs in the area.
“Our Dakota tradition of sharing is shown by supporting youth programs and initiatives like this,” SMSC Chairman Keith Anderson said. “There is so much promise and talent in young people. We want to help ensure every child has the resources they need to succeed.”
The backpacks, filled with pencils, notebooks, glue sticks, markers and more, were distributed to students in grades K-5. Native American Indian Education Coordinator for the Prior Lake-Savage Area School District Corinna Lyons was the recipient of 105 of these backpacks.
“We are very grateful because the SMSC has been wonderful. They’ve been awesome in their charitable gift giving and we appreciate everything that we can get,” Lyons said. “An opportunity like this is much appreciated to help alleviate the financial pressure that families are feeling during this pandemic time to be able to make ends meet. There was a period of time where it was stay-at-home and a lot of people were unemployed and not everybody was able to get unemployment or financial help from other resources.”
With a car full of backpacks, Lyons stood outside the PLSAS District Services Center on Sept. 30 handing out school supplies to families as they drove by. She held the backpack giveaway at the same time food is distributed to PLSAS students each week, so families wouldn’t have to make multiple trips.
“It gives you a really good feeling in your heart that you're able to help someone that might not otherwise receive these types of supplies,” Lyons said. “It’s going to give them an opportunity to utilize the resources to help improve their education.”