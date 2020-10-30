August through November marks wildfire season in the United States and as of Oct. 23, there are 54 active large fires in 11 different states, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.
In the beginning of October the Bureau of Indian Affairs formed a crew of 13 firefighters from Minnesota tribes to send out west to assist with the ongoing wildfires, the first all BIA crew to be sent out since the 1990s.
Three of the firefighters on the crew were from the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community.
The BIA crew helped to fight wildfires on the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Reservation in South Dakota and wildfires in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests in Colorado.
Until recently the national preparedness level, which assures firefighting resources are able to provide resources and respond to new incidents, was at a 5 — the highest level.
Available firefighters are put into modules or crews and called to respond to wildfires throughout the country, explained SMSC Lead Environmental Scientist Ferin Davis.
Typically a 20-person crew would be sent out to assist, but due to COVID-19 a module of just 13 firefighters — three firefighters from the SMSC, four firefighters from Fond du Lac, two from Leech Lake, two from Bois Forte, one from White Earth and one from Mille Lacs — were sent out to the “Puzzle Fire” on the Rosebud Reservation.
There were “available fuels which is what we call vegetation that hasn’t burned yet, but has the potential to burn in the future,” Davis said. “We can do prescribed burns in those areas so that really there’s a buffer between the black which is areas that have been burned and areas that it can burn in the future. You’re basically creating a really big buffer, so the internal part of the fire doesn’t hop over that big buffer and go into other areas.”
The crew was then called to the Williams Fork Fire near Fraser, Colorado which began in August. Again, their plan was to conduct a “burnout operation.”
“You’re really buttoning up the fire and you’re ensuring that that fire stays in that location rather than having it become a wildfire in these areas that have these unburned fuels,” Davis said.
Incident Command staff look at area topography and terrain and decide which areas the crews will conduct the controlled burns in and how big of a buffer they will make to prevent spread.
Crews are often sent into terrain where firefighting equipment can’t reach.
While working on the Williams Fork Fire, the crew was called off work as a safety measure due to high winds.
“We work 16 hour days sometimes, a lot of the time it’s really grueling work,” Davis said.
But the break was short-lived and the firefighters were sent to another fire that had just broke out nearby.
More direct tactics were used by the crew to fight this fire since it was so new. Though it has just started, containing a wildfire isn’t as simple as getting firefighters on the scene to put it out right away, Davis said. There’s limited aircraft, firefighters and other resources to pull from when there are numerous wildfires.
High winds kept the crew from conducting more controlled burns so their focus was looking at where the fire might be headed and if they can protect the structures that lie in its path.
Sprinklers were dropped from helicopters to crews on the ground at homesteads in the mountains. The ground around the properties was soaked to protect the structures should the fire make it to that point.
In total the Minnesota crew spent roughly 18 days out west assisting on fires.
Being on the BIA crew was a rewarding experience for Davis, who is Native and from the Turtle Mountains in South Dakota.
Davis has assisted with around 10 wildfires, but never on an all Native crew.
“It’s really refreshing to be around people that understand. Obviously all reservations they’re all different, they’re all sovereign nations, but there’s a familiarity in that too,” Davis said.
While working alongside each other, they connected spiritually and through “Native humor” and fought wildfires while representing Minnesota for the first time since the 1990s.
Firefighters are revered as heroes for their work, but Davis doesn’t feel that title is fitting.
Helping communities is an important and meaningful part of the job, but Davis wishes people understood the other side of firefighting — the part that doesn’t harm but helps the environment.
While a firefighter’s job is usually to put out fires, Davis’ favorite part is starting them.
“In our area we don’t get a whole lot of wildfires. We’re in a really urbanized area but we do have prairies and we need to be able to burn those prairies so that ecologically they’re at their best,” Davis said.
With a background in science and ecology, Davis sees fire as a valuable tool beneficial to firefighting and the environment.
“Fire is not the end-all, be-all. It’s not going to solve all of our problems but I feel like we should still be focusing on some of the good things that fire can do and so I wish people didn’t always view fire negatively,” Davis said.