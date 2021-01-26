The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community announced Monday its investment in Windward Engineers & Consultants, a certified minority business enterprise engineering firm headquartered in Minneapolis.
The ownership group also includes Nelson Worldwide, which provides architecture, design and brand strategy services in Minnesota and across the country, and Jason Booth, a Turtle Mountain Chippewa member and business owner experienced in tribal development and corporate supplier diversity.
This combined ownership group builds upon Windward’s position as an industry leader nationwide and allows the firm to expand into new markets, a press release from the SMSC states.
“It is important to our tribe to make investments that further diversify our economy and benefit the entire region and communities across the country,” said SMSC Chairman Keith B. Anderson. “With Nelson and Windward now on our team, we look forward to leveraging their expertise to enhance the work we do within our community and across Indian Country.”
SMSC Secretary/Treasurer Rebecca Crooks-Stratton will serve as Chairwoman of the Windward Board of Directors.
Guided by their Dakota heritage, the SMSC say they're committed to building partnerships and supporting the economic development of Native American communities across the country. As an SMSC enterprise, Windward is expected to bring enhanced real estate, design and construction expertise to make a larger impact on projects across the country.
In addition to expanding service offerings, the new ownership group will allow Windward to offer clients engineering and real estate consulting services to help them achieve their diversity goals and broaden capital spending opportunities within their supply chains, the release states.
“Corporate America and Indian Country both seek experienced, scalable partners to help them achieve their business goals,” Booth said. “We will seek certifying agency designations that will be a real asset to corporations and agencies seeking capable MBE partners.”
With the new ownership group, Windward plans to expand its services in integrated infrastructure that supports wifi, access control and room designation systems for modern workplaces.