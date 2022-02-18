Southwest News Media publications may be delayed this weekend due to adverse weather conditions.
A winter weather advisory went into effect Friday morning for portions of the state, including southeast Minnesota. Snow showers, flash freezing and considerable winds have the potential to affect weekend newspaper delivery.
Saturday publications that may be affected include the Shakopee Valley News, Prior Lake American and Savage Pacer.
Staff is working to ensure publications go out to mail as soon as possible for delivery to subscribers.