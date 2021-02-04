Ten Prior Lake High School student athletes signed national letters of intent Feb. 3, according to a press release from Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools.
Letters of intent are used to indicate a student-athlete’s commitment to participate in a National Collegiate Athletic Association college or university.
During the signing, students shared their favorite memory of being a student-athlete at PLHS and what excites them most about competing at the collegiate level.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, students were allowed a limited number of guests at the signing.