From left to right, Tyler Shaver (Football at Bemidji State University), Joe Kohlbeck (Football at University of Sioux Falls), Jason LaGrange (Football at University of Sioux Falls), Jake Anderson (Football at Southwest Minnesota State University), Cam Miller (Football at University of Minnesota, Duluth), Kyle Nordling (Cross Country, Track and Field at South Dakota State University), Jordan Gardner (Lacrosse at Aquinas College), Alex Pellicci, Hockey at Harvard University), Tyler Buss (Swim and Dive at South Dakota State University), Gabe Smit (Cross Country, Track and Field at Loyola University, Chicago)

 Photo courtesy of Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools

Ten Prior Lake High School student athletes signed national letters of intent Feb. 3, according to a press release from Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools.

Letters of intent are used to indicate a student-athlete’s commitment to participate in a National Collegiate Athletic Association college or university.

During the signing, students shared their favorite memory of being a student-athlete at PLHS and what excites them most about competing at the collegiate level.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, students were allowed a limited number of guests at the signing.

