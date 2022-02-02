Two Prior Lake seniors signed their national letters of intent Feb. 2 in a ceremony at the high school.
Kyle Haas and Cole Indihar will play college football next fall at the Division II and III level, respectively.
Haas, the Lakers' starting quarterback the last two seasons, will play for Winona State University in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The 6-foot, 205-pounder threw 13 touchdown passes and ran for three scores in helping the Lakers' to a 5-4 season last fall.
Indihar will play in the Minnesota Intercollegiate College Conference for St. Olaf College in Northfield. The 6-3, 295-pound offensive lineman helped the Lakers average 239.9 yards rushing per game last season.