The Prior Lake Nordic boys ski team continues to dominate the Section 1 trails.
The Lakers earned their fifth straight state team berth Feb. 8 at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington, winning the section crown with 383 points.
Independent School District 196 was second (371), followed by Northfield (362), Winona (360), Eagan (346), Burnsville (332), Hastings (293), Lakeville (286), St. Thomas Academy (272), Simley (265), Park (141) and New Prague (60).
On the girls side, the Lakers fell just short of a team berth finishing with 372 points, one point shy of runner-up Winona and three back of champion Eagan/Eastview.
Rosemount was fourth (362), followed by Burnsville (327), Lakeville (325), Visitation (315), Northfield (294), Simley (291), Hastings (253), Park (75) and New Prague (66).
The Prior Lake girls did have two individual state qualifiers in ninth-grader Sophia Basile and junior Sophia Jacobson.
The state meet is set for Feb. 16-17 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. The Minnesota State High School League added a two-skier sprint relay to the section and state meets this winter.
In past seasons for sections and state, each team would have seven skiers in pursuit, which is a combination of times in both the 5,000-meter freestyle and classical races. The top four finishers from each team would determine the team score.
This year's format still has seven skiers from each team competing, but two were part of the relay and the other five were in pursuit. The top three in pursuit are part of the team score, along with each team's relay finish.
The top two section teams in both the boys and girls competitions qualify for state. The top four individual skiers in pursuit and the top relay team not on the advancing squads also qualify.
Basile and Jacobson got the final two individual state spots in Section 1. Basile finished fifth overall in pursuit with a time of 32:55.9, while Jacobson took sixth (33:53.6).
Ninth-grader Brooke Marquardt was 11th for the Laker girls (35:34.1), while ninth-grader Eliana Reckmeyer was 17th (37:11.8) and ninth-grader Kaitlyn Leclair was 27th (40:03.6).
Ninth-grader Morgan Richardson and senior Kendra Gilbertson were paired in the relay and ended up fourth with a time of 21:40.
Meanwhile, the Prior Lake boys had three of the top-four finishers in pursuit with Junior Evan O'Connor winning the section title with a time of 26:21.6. Sophomore Tommy Simmonds was a close second (26:59.9), while sophomore Hootie Hage took fourth (27:45.0).
Ninth-grader Tegan Moore ended up 25th for the boys team (33:23.7), while sophomore Will Nyhus was 35th (35:16.8). Junior Mason Hartl and senior Sam Jansen teamed up in the relay and took fourth (18:23).
The Laker boys have finished seventh in the state team standings the last two years. O'Connor finished 32nd in pursuit at state last winter, while Simmonds was 82nd and Hage was 102nd.
For the Prior Lake girls, Jacobson will be making her second straight trip to state. She was 105th in pursuit last year.