The Prior Lake football team's interior lineman connection to the University of Minnesota continues to be a strong one.
Junior Jide Abasiri is the third Laker in the past two seasons to commit to the Golden Gophers, doing so on Twitter March 25.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This All-Access Subscription provides access to all areas of the swnewsmedia.com including all content from all 6 newspapers:
Looking for a Print Subscription with Digital Access? Click Here.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12-Month
|$48.00
|for 365 days
|24-Month
|$86.00
|for 730 days
|7-Day Pass
|$4.99
|for 7 days
Do you already have a paid subscription to any of the SWNewsMedia newspapers? If so, you can Activate your Premium online account by clicking here. Activation will allow you to view unlimited online articles each month. To activate your Premium online account, the email address and phone number provided with your paid newspaper subscription needs to match the information you use in setting up your online user account. If you are having trouble or want to confirm what email address and phone number is listed on your subscription account, please call 952-345-6682 or email circulation@swpub.com and we'll be happy to assist.
The Prior Lake football team's interior lineman connection to the University of Minnesota continues to be a strong one.
Junior Jide Abasiri is the third Laker in the past two seasons to commit to the Golden Gophers, doing so on Twitter March 25.
Last spring, seniors Martin Owusu and Greg Johnson verbally committed to Minnesota, before signing their national letters of intent back in December.
The 6-foot-5 265-pound Abasiri is ranked the No. 67 defensive lineman in the country, according to 247sports.com. He had other scholarship offers from powers conference, including Washington out the Pac-12, Kansas State, Iowa State and Kansas from the Big 12 and Missouri out of the Southeastern Conference.
Notre Dame also showed interested in the three-star prospect. But in the end, Abasiri wanted to stay home and play with his Laker teammates in the Big 10.
"After a great unofficial visit at @GopherFootball I'm extremely excited to announce that I’m 110 percent committed to the University of Minnesota!" Abasiri wrote on social media.
Johnson, a 6-6, 305-pound offensive tackle, and Owusu, a 6-3, 270-pound defensive end, are already involved in spring practice for the Gophers.
"Martin told me not to post (my decision) on social media until he picked me up, so he could be my first "like," Abasiri told 247sports.com. "My family is pretty happy with my decision too as my brother went to the 'U' so it was pretty mandatory that I went there too.
"I'm now done with the recruiting process, so no more visits or camps elsewhere. I want Gopher fans to know I'm ready to work."
Last fall at Prior Lake, Abasiri, along with Johnson and Owusu, helped the Lakers to a 6-4 record, going 1-1 in the Class 6A playoffs. Abasiri finished the season with 34 tackles.
Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.