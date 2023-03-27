Jide Abasiri

Prior Lake junior Jide Abasiri (99) had 34 tackles for Lakers last fall in the team's 6-4 season.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Prior Lake football team's interior lineman connection to the University of Minnesota continues to be a strong one.

Junior Jide Abasiri is the third Laker in the past two seasons to commit to the Golden Gophers, doing so on Twitter March 25.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events