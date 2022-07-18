Is Jacob Goede's streak of consecutive points titles in jeopardy at Elko Speedway?
The Late Models driver from Carver trails Chad Walen of Prior Lake in the points chase through five weeks of racing. Walen has 516 points, 39 better than Goede.
There's still plenty of season left for Goede to claim his ninth straight points championship, but it's no guarantee. Goede hasn't won a feature yet this summer in nine attempts, while Walen has one victory.
In racing action July 16, neither driver was able to claim the checkered flag, while Walen had a third-place finish in the first Late Models feature and was eighth in the second one.
Goede ended up seventh and third, respectively, while Walen was third in the qualifying heat and Goede was seventh.
Jake Ryan of Elko won the first feature, followed by Jeremy Wolff of Chaska. Michael Ostidek of Lakeville was fourth. Adam Bendzick of New Prague claimed the second feature, followed by Bryce Blohm of Prior Lake, while Ryan Varner of Shorewood was fourth.
Wolff is third in the points race with 463, followed by Ryan and Bendzick (458). Blohm is in the seventh spot (408).
Last summer, Goede finished with 1,473 points to win the Late Models points title, which was 94 better than runner-up Walen.
Meanwhile, in Power Stocks, Nick Oxborough of Lakeville is leading the points chase with 560, which is 30 points better than Michael Stoer of Prior Lake. Joe Prusak of Clayton, Wisconsin is third (522).
Payton Lecher of Prior Lake is in the ninth spot (332).
In Thunder Cars, Dillon Sellner of Randolph and Brent Kane of Lonsdale are tied for the lead in the points standings with 563 apiece. Adam Wiebusch of Shakopee is in the fifth spot (484), while Tony Holm of Prior Lake is ninth (352).
In Legends, Colin Stocker of Farmington leads the way with 493 points, which is 20 better than Baiden Heskett of Hastings. Jon Lemke of Savage is fourth (418), while Ayrton Brockhouse of Shakopee is ninth (278).
Ayden Brockhouse of Shakopee is fourth in points in Bandoleros with 332, behind Leighton Rose of Elko (368), Danny Mann of Elko (354) and Mark Anderson of Arden Hills (350).
Jake Lipinski of Jordan is sitting in the seventh spot (302).
Other feature wins in July 16 racing included Anderson and Mann, respectively in the two Bandoleros races. Stoer won the first Power Stocks feature and was fifth the second one, where Jesse Fischer of Eagan claimed the title.
Ayrton Brockhouse was tops in the first Legends feature, while Stocker earned the checkered flag in the second one. Sellner won both Thunder Cars races.
Ayden Brockhouse was second and third, respectively in the two Bandoleros features, while Lipinski was seventh and 10th in both.
Wiebusch was fifth in the first Thunder Cars race, while Holm was sixth. Holm was third in the second one, while Wiebusch was fifth again.
The season ends at Elko Speedway Sept. 24 with all five divisions of racing in action. For more on New Market track, go to elkospeedway.com.