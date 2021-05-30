The Prior Lake boys lacrosse team seems to play its best come playoff time.
Four straight Section 6 titles and winning three of the last four state championships will attest to that. How far can the Lakers go this spring?
Prior Lake won its third South Suburban Conference title since 2015 with a perfect 9-0 mark. The Lakers (13-3 overall) earned the No. 2 seed in Section 6 behind top-seeded Edina (11-2).
Bloomington Jefferson (10-3) earned the No. 3 seed, followed by Rosemount (8-5), Burnsville (7-6), Bloomington Kennedy (7-6), Eastview (7-6), Holy Angels (8-4), Apple Valley (1-12) and Minneapolis (5-7).
First-round play starts June 1, followed by the quarterfinals June 3. The semifinals are June 8 and the title game is June 10. The higher seed is at home throughout the playoffs.
For complete brackets, go to mshsl.org/section-events.
"Winning the SSC is always our first goal of the year," Lakers coach Casey Mithun said. "The team has progressed really well. We feel like we are playing our best lacrosse of the year. We really focus on daily growth, little bits at a time, to build a solid foundation of game play that we can rely on later in the year.
"Throughout the year, we've had some roles defined, confidence gained, and we are finding out how high our ceiling really is," Mithun added. "We feel good about how we are trending and where we can still get to."
Fifth-ranked Prior Lake's three losses this spring are to the three top-three ranked teams in the state, No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret's (13-6), No. 2 Chanhassen (6-5) and No. 3 Edina (10-9).
Junior Blake Simonson led the Lakers' offense during the regular season with a team-high 33 goals and 25 assists. Sophomore Ben Mickett had 23 goals and six assists, while junior Dalton Spratt had 18 goals and eight assists.
Senior Jack Smith finished 14 goals and five assists), followed by senior Joseph Carnevale (14 goals, 3 assists), junior Sam Leuthner (12 goals, 11 assists), junior Cooper Busch (11 goals, 15 assists) and junior Eric Dueffert (7 goals, 5 assists).
Junior Ryan Vitters and senior Connor Walters have split the majority of the goalie duties, posting .594 and .539 save percentages, respectively.