Beau Rabey

Beau Rabey gets an out at second base in Prior Lake's 8-2 win over Morristown in the Friendly Tournament in Arlington June 11.

 Courtesy photo/Justin Braun/jbraunimages.com

If the Prior Lake Jays want to get back to the Class B state tournament in August, the team will need to do better against section foes.

The Jays are 1-4 against Section 3B teams, including an 11-4 loss at Burnsville June 19. Prior Lake also lost 13-3 at Victoria and 8-6 at Eagan June 15.

Tags

Events