If the Prior Lake Jays want to get back to the Class B state tournament in August, the team will need to do better against section foes.
The Jays are 1-4 against Section 3B teams, including an 11-4 loss at Burnsville June 19. Prior Lake also lost 13-3 at Victoria and 8-6 at Eagan June 15.
The one win against a section squad was 12-11 at home over Chaska June 13.
Prior Lake finished 13-16-1 last year, losing 11-1 in the first round of the state play to Miesville. The Jays were making their second state appearance since 2020 and third since 2009.
In the loss to Burnsville, Prior Lake (5-7 overall) led 3-0 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Bobcats erupted for seven runs to take control.
Henry Brandt took the loss, giving up six runs (five earned) in six innings of work, while striking out four. Sam Brower allowed five runs (four earned) in 1 1/3 innings, while Beau Rabey struck out one of the two batters he faced.
Rabey also finished 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI at the plate. Troy Lynch also doubled and drove in a run, while Tomas Lee finished 2 for 5 with two runs scored.
Michael Gabbard reached base five times for the Jays, going 3 for 3 with two walks and an RBI, while Brandt also drove in a run.
Against the Vics, Prior Lake trailed 9-0 after two innings and couldn't recover. The Jays had just three hits in the loss, all singles.
Brandt drove in two of Prior Lake's three runs, going 1 for 3. Lynch and Isaac Heilman also had hits, while Lane Goeschel had an RBI.
Ben Eisenberg took the loss, allowing eight runs in 1 1/3 innings with two strikeouts. Heilman allowed one run in one-third of an inning, while Rabel worked 4 2/3 innings, giving up four runs (three earned).
In the loss to Eagan, the Jays again got behind early trailing 7-2 after three innings. Charles Running was saddled with the loss, allowing seven runs (six earned) in five innings while striking out six.
Brower gave up one run in three innings of work with two strikeouts.
Lynch had a pair of doubles for the Jays, finishing 3 for 5 with two runs scored. Jonah Hoeg also doubled and drove in two runs.
Brandt finished 2 for 5 with an RBI, while Lee was 2 for 5 with a run scored.
In beating Chaska, Prior Lake rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth to pull out the victory. Ross Hebel tied the game with a single that scored Lee, and then Hoeg came around to score the winning run on an error.
The Jays scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth cut the deficit to 11-10.
Brandt finished 4 for 5 with a double and three RBIs. Hebel went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Lee was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Jeff Butler finished 2 for 5 with a run scored for Prior Lake, while Rabey was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Hoeg was 3 for 5 with an RBI and two runs scored. Heilman also drove in a run.
Brower got the win in relief, working 3 2/3 scoreless frames with two strikeouts. Brandt started and allowed six runs in four innings with four strikeouts, while Eisenberg gave up five runs in 1 1/3 innings fanning two.
For more on the Jays, including the team winning two games — 12-1 over the Golden Sombreros and 8-2 over Morristown — to claim the title in the Friendly Tournament in Arlington June 10-11, go to priorlakebaseball.com.