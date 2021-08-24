The Prior Lake boys hockey team will be part of the 16th annual Hockey Day Minnesota next January.
The schedule has been released and the Lakers will take on East Grand Forks Jan. 22 at Minnesota State University's Blakeslee Field in Mankato at 1 p.m.
The five-day event begins Jan. 19. Other matchups and events at Blakeslee Field include:
- Jan. 19: Mankato East vs. Mankato West, high school girls, 7 p.m.
- Jan. 20: Wounded Warrior Game, 5 p.m.
- Jan. 20: Southern Minnesota Celebrity Game, 7 p.m.
- Jan. 21: Mankato East vs. Mankato West, high school boys, 5:30 p.m.
- Jan. 21. Minnesota State University Alumni Game, 8:30 p.m.
- Jan. 22: Andover vs Edina, high school girls, 9:30 a.m.
- Jan. 22: Minnesota State vs. St. Thomas University, men's Division I, 4:30 p.m.
- Jan. 23: Minnesota State vs. St. Thomas University, women's Division I, 1:30 p.m.
The Minnesota Wild are also part of Hockey Day Minnesota. The Wild will face the Chicago Blackhawks at the Xcel Energy Center Jan. 22 at 8 p.m.
"We are thrilled to see Hockey Day Minnesota back in action at Blakeslee Field in 2022," Minnesota Wild President Matt Majka said in a press release. "The Mankato organizing committee and the community have been tremendous in their efforts and hard work to bring this event to an unprecedented five days of action. We look forward to sharing this unique experience with hockey fans throughout the State of Hockey."
Bally Sports North's will feature over 16 hours of original hockey programming. Coverage on Jan. 22 will include three live outdoor games from Mankato, followed by the Minnesota Wild game from Xcel Energy Center during primetime. The regional sports network will show highlights from all Hockey Day games taking place throughout the week.
"We are excited that Hockey Day is back, in full force," Senior Vice President and General Manger of Bally Sports North Mike Dimond said in a press release. "We have no doubt that the local community in Mankato will create a Hockey Day experience that will be remembered for a long time."