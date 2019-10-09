The Prior Lake girls swimming team continues to ride the winning wave.
The No. 7-ranked Lakers improved to 7-0 in South Suburban Conference duals Oct. 8 with a 101-80 dual victory at Rosemount.
Prior Lake's final two SSC duals are at Farmington Oct. 15 and home to Lakeville North Oct. 22. Both start at 6 p.m.
In beating Rosemount, the Lakers started fast going one-two in the 200 medley relay.
Sophomores Lexi Nelson and Grace Netz and juniors Brooke Bauer and Grace Netz had a winning time of 1:55.58, while junior Ella Knutson, ninth-grader Maria Soria, eighth-grader Halle Nelson and senior Gabby Jensen was second (1:56.92).
Prior Lake also took the top spots in the 400 freestyle relay. The team of Knutson, Lexi Nelson, Netz and Bauer won (4:38.93), and Jensen, ninth-grader Isabel Ondracek, sophomore Abby Mattila and junior Ainsley Clayton was second (4:43.44).
The Lakers also won the 200 freestyle relay with Knutson, Halle Nelson, O'Neil and Soria as the foursome (1:42.89).
Bauer took the top spot in the 500 freestyle for the Lakers (5:33.04), while Knutson finished first in the 100 freestyle (55.44).
Individual runner-up finishes for Prior Lake went to Soria in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.76) and sophomore Alaina Wolter in diving (176.55 points).
Prior Lake is back in the pool Oct. 12 in the Section 2AA True Team Meet at Hidden Oaks School. The field is strong with the likes of No. 2 Minnetonka, No. 3 Eden Prairie and No. 10 Chanhassen leading the way, along with the Lakers.
Chaska, Bloomington Jefferson and Shakopee are also in the field.
The Class AA State True Team is scheduled for Oct. 19 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center in Minneapolis stating at 5 p.m. The eight section winners and four wildcards make up the field.
The Section 2AA meet is set for Nov. 6 with the prelims, followed by the finals Nov. 8. Diving is held Nov. 7. The venue is Eden Prairie High School.
The Class AA state meet will be held Nov. 14-16 at its annual site, the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. Edina is the defending champion.
The Lakers were in ninth in the Class AA state team standings last year. The program’s best finish is sixth, which it achieved in 2017.