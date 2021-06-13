The Prior Lake boys track team's dominance in Section 3AA continued June 11.
The Lakers won their fifth straight title on their own track and will have nine individuals and one relay competing at the Class AA state meet, which is June 19 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Junior Justice Lee and senior Gabe Smit both qualified in two individual events for Prior Lake, while seniors Kyle Nordling, Lane Reetz and Thomas Mestnik, juniors Christian Elert and Adnan Muhamad, sophomore Martin Owusu and ninth-grader Derek Baptiste each made it in one.
Mestnik anchored the 4x200 relay team to a state spot with juniors Drew Johnson and Ryan Horejsi and sophomore Grayson Spronk also part of that squad.
The Lakers dominated the team standings, finishing with 240 points in the 16-team field. Burnsville was a distant second (108), followed by Woodbury (77), East Ridge (61) and Henry Sibley (56).
Smit was a double section champion. He won the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:28.84 and the 3,200 (9:43.67). Lee was tops in the 100 (11.04) and runner-up in the 200 (23.06).
The top two finishers in each event make the state field.
The Lakers' 4x200 team had a winning time of 1:31.98. Prior Lake came close to qualifying in all four relays.
The 4x100 team of Johnson, Lee, Spronk and senior Joshua Keller was third (43.83), as was the 4x800 team of Nordling, seniors Kyle Mccullough and John Meagher and ninth-grader Hootie Hage (8:11.63).
The 4x400 team of Smit, Nordling, Mccullough and junior Nicholas Mcintosh ended up fourth (3:31.79).
Reetz won the 110 hurdles for the Lakers (15.35). He also nearly qualified in the triple jump and long jump taking third (40-09) and fourth (20-04), respectively.
Mestnik finished second in the long jump to qualify (21-01). Muhamad was runner-up in the 300 hurdles (41.85), as Nordling was in the 3,200 (9:49.23) and Baptiste in the pole vault (11-6).
In the throws, Owusu was runner-up in the discus (136-01) for the Lakers, as was Elert in the discus (47-9 1/2).
There were three Lakers who just missed state spots. Keller was third in the 100 (11.32), as was Hage in the 1,600 (4:43.12). Senior Jason Lagrange ended up third in the shot put (47-3 1/2) and finished fourth in the discus (132-08).
Senior Blake Vander Weide was fourth in the 1,600 (4:44.50) for Prior Lake, as was Meagher in the 3,200 (9:58.86).
Junior Tyrese Ossei was fourth in the high jump (5-10), as was sophomore Gavin Bass in the pole vault (10-6).
Other top-eight finishes for the Lakers came from Johnson in the 200 (5th, 23.58), Muhamad in the 110 hurdles (5th, 16.60), Elert in the discus (6th, 123-08), Mestnik in the 300 hurdles (7th, 43.09) and Ossei in the 100 (8th, 11.65) and the long jump (8th, 39-11).
Other Prior Lake finishes included Mcintosh in the 400 (9th, 54.02), junior Ryan Anderson in the 300 hurdles (9th, 44.03), Spronk in the 200 (10th, 24.27), junior Brock Holte in the high jump (10th, 5-6), ninth-grader Ryan Casey in the pole vault (10th, 9-6), sophomore Ian Mckowen in the 110 hurdles (11th, 18.64) and sophomore Evan Laughridge in the shot put (11th, 40-8 3/4).