The Prior Lake boys tennis team looked like Section 2AA title contenders in its season opener April 11.
The Lakers didn't lose a set in rolling to a 7-0 home victory over New Ulm. Prior Lake lost just three total games in the four singles matches.
Coach PJ Priest said this may be his best Lakers' team that he's had in the last decade. Senior Wyatt Crowell gives Prior Lake a strong player at the top of the singles lineup.
Crowell is in his sixth varsity season, although his 2020 campaign was not played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Crowell won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles in the Lakers' win over New Ulm. Sophomore Luke Jacobson rolled at the No. 2 spot with a 6-1, 6-1 victory.
Senior Kyle Jacobson won at No. 3 (6-0, 6-0) for Prior Lake, while senior Leo Ostigaard cruised at No. 4 (6-0, 6-1).
In doubles, juniors Jake Artang and Ian Hansen rolled at the No. 1 spot for the Lakers (6-0, 6-4), while juniors Colin Witt and Soren Featherstone won at No. 2 (6-3, 6-2) and ninth-grader Levi Eiter and junior Nick Sheffert were victorious at No. 3 (6-3, 6-1).
Section 2AA has one ranked team in the first in the Class 2A poll by the Minnesota Tennis Coaches Association. That's Eden Prairie at No. 10.
Orono won the Section 2AA crown over Eden Prairie last spring, but the Spartans, ranked No. 3 to open the season behind No. 1 Edina and No. 2 Wayzata, were moved to Section 5AA in section realignment last spring.
In the state singles rankings, there's not a player ranked in the top 10 from Section 2AA, so the team tournament and the singles and doubles tourneys look to be wide open.
Other teams in the section field include Chanhassen, Chaska, Shakopee, Waconia, Worthington, New Prague, Mound Westonka, Mankato West, Mankato East and Hutchinson.
The Lakers end the regular season May 10 with a South Suburban Conference dual versus Eagan.
Section 2AA team play will start May 17 with the first round. The semifinals and title matches are set for May 24 as Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
Prior Lake has lost in the section semifinals the last five seasons (2016 to 2019 and 2021).
The section singles and doubles tournaments start May 27 with the semifinals and title matches for both set for May 31 at Gustavus.
This year’s Class AA state team tournament will be held June 7-10 at the Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis. The team tourney is the first two days, followed by the singles and doubles tourneys.
Edina is the defending team champion.