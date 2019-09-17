Jacob Goede's dominance in the Late Models division continued Sept. 14 at Elko Speedway.
The driver from Carver won both feature races to win the points title for the sixth straight year. He also won seven feature races on the season, which led the division.
Feature winners were also crowned in Thunder Cars, Power Stocks, Great North Legends and Bandoleros. There were eight different winners combined in those four divisions.
Conrad Jorgenson of Lakeville won the first Thunder Cars race, while Norm Grabinger of Faribault took the second one. Tom Quade of Bloomington and Julie Jorgenson of Lakeville were tops in the two Power Stocks features, respectively.
Tristan Swanson of Elko and Jon Lemke of Savage claimed the checkered flags respectively, in the two Great North Legends features. In Bandoleros, Alex Hartwig of Portage, Wisconsin won the first race and Kody King of Forest City, Iowa was victorious in the second one.
Racing action continues at Elko Speedway Sept. 21 with the 11th annual Thunderstruck 93 starting at 6 p.m. Thunder Cars, Power Stocks and Great North Legends will be on the track.
The final night of racing for the season at Elko is Sept. 28.
For more information, go to elkospeedway.com or call 952-461-7223.