The Prior Lake girls cross-country team continues to rely on its young runners.
The Lakers competed in the Milaca Mega Meet Sept. 21 at Stones Throw Golf Course and their top-three finishers were seventh-graders. Prior Lake ended up 14th out of 24 schools with 369 points.
Fourth-ranked Stillwater won the title (56), followed by No. 1 Wayzata (79), No. 8 Eden Prairie (97), No. 6 Forest Lake (98) and Woodbury (173).
Prior Lake will compete in a dual meet versus Stillwater Sept. 26 at Pond's Park at 4 p.m. The Lakers will follow running in the Victoria Lions Invitational at the Chaska Par 30 Golf Course Oct. 1.
In Milaca, seventh-grader Brooke Everson led the way for Prior Lake taking 41st on the 5,000-meter course with a time of 20:53.7. Seventh-grader Layla Vennink was close behind in 43rd (20:54.3), while seventh-grader Maggie Hoen ended up 69th (21:40.1).
Other finishes for Prior Lake included junior Olivia Zastrow in 102nd (22:28.3), ninth-grader Adeline Knutson in 132nd (23:43.6), junior Katie Nollette in 153rd (24:37.9) and junior Katherine Kaisersatt in 157th (24:54.1).
The South Suburban Conference Championships are set for Oct. 11 at Eagan High School.