Four of the Prior Lake football team's six games this fall have come down to the last drive.
The Lakers are 2-2 in those moments, falling to 3-3 on the season with a 20-16 home loss Oct. 4 to No. 3-ranked St. Michael-Albertville.
The Knights went 59 yards on eight plays, scoring on a 15-yard touchdown pass with 2:56 left to play to take a four-point lead. Prior Lake had a final chance to win the game with a drive and had all three of its timeouts left.
The Lakers stated on their own 24-yard line and slowly moved up the field. Prior Lake faced a 4th-and-8 on the Knights' 24-yard line with with 18 seconds to play, but senior Nate Raddatz' pass intended for senior Dylan Bair in the corner of the end zone fell incomplete.
The Knights took a knee for the final play to improve to 5-1.
Prior Lake opened the season with two wins, but have gone 1-3 since. The Lakers had a final drive at home against No. 2 Wayzata stall in Week 3 in a 14-10 loss.
In Week 2, Shakopee had two shots to the end zone in the final 15 seconds of the game, but the Lakers stopped both in a 14-12 road win. In Week 4, Lakers scored on its final possession of the game and then stopped Edina on its last drive for a 27-24 road victory.
Against St. Michael-Albertville, Prior Lake grabbed a 16-13 lead early in the fourth quarter when junior Josh Keller connected on a 42-yard field goal.
Prior Lake led 13-6 at the break. Senior DJ Doyen intercepted a pass in the second quarter and went 48 yards for a score with 1:32 left to play in the half.
Instead of kicking extra point to go up by eight, Prior Lake may have got a little greedy. The Lakers tried a trick play for two points and was unsuccessful.
That one point meant the difference in the Lakers attempting a game-tying field goal in the final moments of the game instead of having to score a touchdown to win.
St. Michael-Albertville fumbled the opening kickoff and the Lakers turned it into points, getting a 4-yard scoring run from junior Tyler Shaver for a quick 7-0 lead.
The Knights scored their first touchdown on an 80-yard scoring pass in the second quarter and then they tied the game 13-13 in the third quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run.
Prior Lake will play at No. 4 Eden Prairie in Week 7 (Oct. 11), starting at 7 p.m. The Eagles (4-2) also go into the game having lost two in a row, falling 21-14 at Edina in Week 6 and losing 17-7 at home to Wayzata in Week 5.
The Lakers end the regular season Oct. 16 at home versus winless Minnetonka (0-6) at 7 p.m.
The Class 6A playoff brackets will be released Oct. 17.