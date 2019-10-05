Four of the Prior Lake football team's six games this fall have come down to the last drive.

The Lakers are 2-2 in those moments, falling to 3-3 on the season with a 20-16 home loss Oct. 4 to No. 3-ranked St. Michael-Albertville.

The Knights went 59 yards on eight plays, scoring on a 15-yard touchdown pass with 2:56 left to play to take a four-point lead. Prior Lake had a final chance to win the game with a drive and had all three of its timeouts left.

The Lakers stated on their own 24-yard line and slowly moved up the field. Prior Lake faced a 4th-and-8 on the Knights' 24-yard line with with 18 seconds to play, but senior Nate Raddatz' pass intended for senior Dylan Bair in the corner of the end zone fell incomplete.

The Knights took a knee for the final play to improve to 5-1.

Prior Lake opened the season with two wins, but have gone 1-3 since. The Lakers had a final drive at home against No. 2 Wayzata stall in Week 3 in a 14-10 loss.

In Week 2, Shakopee had two shots to the end zone in the final 15 seconds of the game, but the Lakers stopped both in a 14-12 road win. In Week 4, Lakers scored on its final possession of the game and then stopped Edina on its last drive for a 27-24 road victory.

Against St. Michael-Albertville, Prior Lake grabbed a 16-13 lead early in the fourth quarter when junior Josh Keller connected on a 42-yard field goal.

Prior Lake led 13-6 at the break. Senior DJ Doyen intercepted a pass in the second quarter and went 48 yards for a score with 1:32 left to play in the half.

Instead of kicking extra point to go up by eight, Prior Lake may have got a little greedy. The Lakers tried a trick play for two points and was unsuccessful.

That one point meant the difference in the Lakers attempting a game-tying field goal in the final moments of the game instead of having to score a touchdown to win.

St. Michael-Albertville fumbled the opening kickoff and the Lakers turned it into points, getting a 4-yard scoring run from junior Tyler Shaver for a quick 7-0 lead.

The Knights scored their first touchdown on an 80-yard scoring pass in the second quarter and then they tied the game 13-13 in the third quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run.

Prior Lake will play at No. 4 Eden Prairie in Week 7 (Oct. 11), starting at 7 p.m. The Eagles (4-2) also go into the game having lost two in a row, falling 21-14 at Edina in Week 6 and losing 17-7 at home to Wayzata in Week 5.

The Lakers end the regular season Oct. 16 at home versus winless Minnetonka (0-6) at 7 p.m.

The Class 6A playoff brackets will be released Oct. 17.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

