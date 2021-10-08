This fall has been a return to close to normal as possible for high school sports with state tournaments back on the horizon.
The COVID-19 pandemic shutdown state tourneys last fall, while winter and spring sports had adjusted formats at non-traditional venues.
The Minnesota State High School League’s Board of Directors held their bimonthly meeting Oct. 7 and planning continues for a return to traditional formats and familiar venues for all three sports seasons.
"I am thrilled to see the work done by league staff in preparing for the full return to our fall state tournaments," said Troy Stein, the activities director at Edina High School and vice president of the league's board of directors. "In addition, we are excited to see the added classes in soccer, volleyball and cross country, and our ability to keep them at their distinguished venues."
The fall lineup of state tournament events includes:
- Girls tennis: A two-class, four-day bracketed event Oct. 26-29. Class AA will be played at the Baseline Tennis Center at the University of Minnesota and Class A at the Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in south Minneapolis.
- Boys and girls soccer: The quarterfinals will be held at six different sites Oct. 26-28. The semifinals will be held at U.S. Bank Stadium Nov. 3-4 with six championship games set for Nov. 6.
- Boys and girls cross country: The tentative schedule is Nov. 6 at St. Olaf College in Northfield. Class 3A starts at 9 a.m., followed Class A at noon and Class AA at 2:30 p.m.
- Volleyball: The four-day tourney is Nov. 10-13 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul with all championships and third-place contests on the final day.
- Girls swimming: The traditional two-class meet will be held Nov. 18-20 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
- Adapted soccer: The two-classification tournament will be Nov. 19-20 at Stillwater High School.
- Football: The quarterfinals will be played at various Minnesota sites Nov. 11-13. The 14-game semifinal round is set for Nov. 18-20 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Prep Bowl championships are Nov. 26-27.
At the meeting, winter state tournaments were also discussed. That includes the addition of a sprint relay event for Nordic skiing and a girls division at the state wrestling tournament.
There could potential changes for the boys basketball tournament due to a scheduling conflict at the Target Center.
In other news, the board received updates about the option of adopting a shot clock for boys and girls basketball. The National Federation of High Schools' rules committee has approved shot clocks over the summer for use in states that choose to do so.
The last time the Minnesota State High School League visited the issue was at its June 2019 Board of Directors meeting. It was there that the league voted by a 13-5 margin against adding a 35-second shot clock. Two other prior proposals to add a shot clock failed as well.
The shot clock debate is expected to be an action item at the MSHSL board meeting in December.
A 35-second shot clock has been used in some Minnesota holiday tournaments over the years. The MSHSL allows the use of it in the regular season, but the following guidelines must be met:
- The facility at which the game is played has the necessary equipment to allow the use of the clock.
- Both participating teams agree to use the clock.
- Teams and officials are notified at least one week prior to the game. If one of the teams does not consent to the use of the clock, it may not be used.
- Coaches and officials must file a report with the MSHSL office after any game in which a shot clock is used, so that the results can be tracked.
There are eight states that already use a shot clock for high school basketball — California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Washington.