The Prior Lake dance team will be back on the Target Center floor in Minneapolis for the eighth straight year.
Led by its senior captains Kristin Kay, Anna O'Connell, Heather Rothenberger and Julia Wieskus, the Lakers finished third in both jazz and high kick at the Section 1AAA meet Feb. 8 at Bloomington Kennedy to qualify for the Class 3A state competition.
It's eighth straight year Prior Lake has made state in jazz and the third year in row it has qualified in high kick.
The state jazz meet will be held Feb. 14, while the kick competition is the next day. Last year, Prior Lake was fifth at state in jazz and eighth in high kick.
Eastview won both jazz and high kick at sections, while Lakeville North was runner-up in both. The top-three teams in each dance make the state field.
The Lakers finished with 12 ranking points in jazz. That was 8 back of Eastview and 4 shy of Lakeville North.
Lakeville South was fourth (16), followed by Burnsville (20), Rochester Mayo (23), Farmington (28), Owatonna (32.5), Rochester Century (35.5), New Prague (36), Rosemount (39), Northfield (48) and Rochester John Marshall (52).
In high kick, Prior Lake had 10.5 rank points, 6.5 behind Eastview and 2 behind Lakeville North.
Lakeville South was fourth again (16), ahead of Burnsville (20), Farmington (23), Rochester Century (29), New Prague (30), Rochester Mayo (34), Owatonna (43), Rosemount (44), Northfield (46) and Rochester John Marshall (49).
The goal at state for Prior Lake will be to get to the finals (top six) in both dances. The Lakers did that in 2018 taking sixth in both dances.
In jazz, Prior Lake has been in the finals four times, including taking fifth in 2017 and sixth in both 2016. The team finished 10th in both 2014 and 2015, and 11th in 2013.
Wayzata is the defending state champion in both dances.
Other members of the Lakers team include seniors Hope Phan, Sydney Pahl, Gabriella Elster, Lacey Letourneau and Rachel Slates, juniors Ava Burandt, Georgia Collignon, Molly Hovick, Grace Chapman, Lexi Grieves, Sammie Saucedo, Ella Myers and Aly Anderson and sophomores Julia O'Connell, Ali Arnold, Brooke Somerville, Jenna Fuechtmann and Leah Christensen and ninth-graders Bryn Bartlett, Cassidy Manor, Ellie Laurienzo and Faith Jung.