There's never any panic when it comes to the Prior Lake boys lacrosse team.
After a 1-4 start to the season, some may have doubted the Lakers could won a seventh straight Section 6 title. But Prior Lake never doubted itself.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This All-Access Subscription provides access to all areas of the swnewsmedia.com including all content from all 6 newspapers:
Looking for a Print Subscription with Digital Access? Click Here.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12-Month
|$48.00
|for 365 days
|24-Month
|$86.00
|for 730 days
|7-Day Pass
|$4.99
|for 7 days
Do you already have a paid subscription to any of the SWNewsMedia newspapers? If so, you can Activate your Premium online account by clicking here. Activation will allow you to view unlimited online articles each month. To activate your Premium online account, the email address and phone number provided with your paid newspaper subscription needs to match the information you use in setting up your online user account. If you are having trouble or want to confirm what email address and phone number is listed on your subscription account, please call 952-345-6682 or email circulation@swpub.com and we'll be happy to assist.
There's never any panic when it comes to the Prior Lake boys lacrosse team.
After a 1-4 start to the season, some may have doubted the Lakers could won a seventh straight Section 6 title. But Prior Lake never doubted itself.
The third-seeded Lakers earned that seventh consecutive state berth with an 11-8 victory at top-seeded Edina in the section championship June 8. It was Prior Lake's 11th straight win after its slow start.
"Our first five games were against strong opponents, but we weren't playing well enough to win either way," Prior Lake coach Casey Mithun said. "We have a standard of play that we want to be at no matter our opponent. When that standard is met, it doesn't matter how good another team is, we'll be tough to match up against."
Prior Lake (12-4 overall) earned the No. 4 seed at state and will take on fifth-seeded Mahtomedi (12-4) in the quarterfinals June 13 at Stillwater High School.
Other quarterfinal games include top-seeded Benlide-St. Margaret's (16-0) against Moorhead (15-1), second-seeded Lakeville North (14-2) against Cretin-Derham Hall (10-6) and third-seeded Shakopee (13-3) against Chisago Lakes (15-1).
The semifinals will be June 15 at White Bear Lake High School, while the title game is June 17 back in Stillwater at 6 p.m. For complete brackets go to mshsl.org/tournaments/2023-state-class-lacrosse-boys-tournament.
Benilde-St. Margaret's have won the last two state crowns, beating Prior Lake in both title games. The Lakers beat the Knights in the title game in 2018 and 2019.
Prior Lake also won its first state title in 2016 and took fifth in 2017.
In the section title win over Edina, it was a 3-3 game in the first half, but Prior Lake scored five of the next six goals to build an 8-4 lead early in the fourth quarter. The Hornets came back to cut the deficit to 8-6, but junior Max Anderson scored with just over five minutes to play to give his team a 9-6 lead.
Senior Ben Mickett scored his fourth goal of the game with Anderson getting the assist to give the Lakers a 10-7 advantage with less than two minutes remaining.
Anderson finished with a goal and three assists, while junior Jack Tocko had two goals and two assists and sophomore George Tocko added three goals and one assist.
Sophomore Dillon Tushie also scored for Prior Lake, while senior Luke Bloomer was strong in goal making 10 saves.
"We had a wake up call meeting where we filled an entire whiteboard of the little things that we weren't doing well enough," Mithun said after the 1-4 start. "We adjusted our clear, swapped some players' positions around, and created a new focus.
"We talk all the time about the little things that make the big things happen," Mithun added. "We were too focused on the big thing, and it was clouding our emotions and focus."
Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.