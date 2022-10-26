The Prior Lake girls cross country team had high aspirations heading into this season.
"Our hope is to be state champions," said Prior Lake coach Dan Saad, who is in his 30th season leading the program.
Well, the Lakers moved up step closer to that ultimate goal Oct. 25 taking second in a loaded Section 2AAA field to qualify for the Class AAA competition, which is set for Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
Prior Lake edged last year's state champion Edina for the runner-up spot in the section team standings. Second-ranked Minnetonka won the title with 37 points.
The No. 4-ranked Lakers finished with 58 points, three better than No. 5 Edina. Eden Prairie was a distant fourth (131), followed by Waconia (131), Chaska (136), Chanhassen (158) and Shakopee (204).
The top two teams make the state field, along with the top six individuals not on the advancing squads. The Lakers will be making their 16th state appearance since 1989. They were third at state last fall.
Meanwhile, in the boys' Section 2AAA competition, the Lakers ended up seventh in the team standings with 181 points, but did qualify one runner for state in Hootie Hage.
The junior finished fourth overall on the 5,000-meter course at Gale Woods in Minnetrista with a time of 15:53.29. Hage was seventh at state last year.
Fourth-ranked Minnetonka won the boys team title with 29 points, followed by No. 9 Eden Prairie (61), Edina (77), Chaska (121) Shakopee (147) and Chanhassen (148). Waconia was eighth (201).
The Prior Lake girls had two runners in the top 10 at sections. The Lakers were led by sophomore Layla Vennink who finished sixth with a time of 19:02.43.
Ninth grader Isabelle Reinders was 10th (19:09.09), followed by sophomore Maggie Hoen in 11th (19:19.75), ninth-grader Keely Mohling in 13th (19:31.66) and sophomore Sophia Basile in 18th (19:45.43).
The top five runners from each team count in the team standings. Prior Lake's No. 3, 4 and 5 runners were one, three and two spots ahead of Edina's third, fourth and fifth runners, respectively.
Sophomore Talia Bushman and ninth-grader Sarah Gastony also competed for the Lakers, finishing 26th (20.01.82) and 29th (20:10.97), respectively.
For the Prior Lake boys, Ledger Sears was the team's next-best finisher behind Hage. The sophomore ended up 38th (18:10.40).
Ninth grader Joe Gannon was 40th for the Lakers (18:15.02), followed by eighth grader Dylan Tuschen in 48th (18:51.90), ninth grader Luke Schwandt in 51st (18:55.76), sophomore Zach Postle in 52nd (18:58.09) and senior James Piper in 54th (19:14.76).
Heading into the state meet, top-ranked Wayzata looks to be the favorite in the girls competition, followed by Minnetonka, No. 3 Mounds View and the Lakers.
The best-ever finish for the Prior Lake girls at state came in 2009 when they were runner-up to Elk River.
The Lakers were fourth in both 2005 and 2007; fifth in 2006; seventh in 1989; eighth in 2020; ninth in 2010; 10th in 1993, 2001, 2004 and 2008; 13th in 2011; 15th in 2003 and 16th in 2018.