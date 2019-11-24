Dylan Bair did it all for the Prior Lake football team this season.
The senior played offense, defense, returned punts and even kicked a pair of extra points in the second game of the season, a 14-12 win at Shakopee.
Bair will get one more chance to represent the Lakers on the gridiron. He was selected to play in the 47th annual Minnesota Football Coaches Association Tackle Cancer All-Star Football Game Dec. 7 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis at 1 p.m. Bair will play for the south team.
To see complete rosters from the north and south, go to http://allstarfootball.org.
Eighty-eight seniors are selected to play in the game. For the 10th consecutive year, the game will be a north-south format.
Bair, who play Division II football next year at University of Minnesota-Duluth, was a force on offense and defense for the Lakers. At his safety spot, the 6-foot-0, 180-pounder finished the season with 56 tackles and two interceptions.
On offense, Bair rushed for 416 yards and scored two touchdowns, averaging 8.2 yards pair carry. He had 16 catches for 151 yards and a touchdown. Bair also had 225 punt return yards.
Prior Lake finished the season with a 5-5 overall mark, going 1-1 in the Class 6A playoffs.
This is the fourth time the all-star game will be played in December. In the past, the game had been played in the summer.
The first all-star football games were played in 1945, 1946 and 1952 through 1960, before the current annual series began at Memorial Stadium in 1974. The game has been played at nine different locations during its history with the former Parade Stadium in Minneapolis being the most frequent site (19 games).