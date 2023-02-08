Jamison Lein

Senior Jamison Lein went 4 for 4 from the field and grabbed five rebounds in Prior Lake's 68-65 home win versus Burnsville Jan. 31 in conference play.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Prior Lake boys basketball team had balanced scoring in its South Suburban Conference win versus Apple Valley Feb. 7.

And that's what the Lakers will need to contend in Section 2AAAA come playoff time.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

