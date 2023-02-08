The Prior Lake boys basketball team had balanced scoring in its South Suburban Conference win versus Apple Valley Feb. 7.
And that's what the Lakers will need to contend in Section 2AAAA come playoff time.
Prior Lake has won three of its last four games, including 82-69 over Apple Valley behind 20 points from senior Gavin Pierce. The Lakers went into the contest off a 79-60 loss at No. 2-ranked Lakeville North Feb. 3 and a 68-65 victory versus Burnsville Jan. 31 in pair of league games.
Prior Lake (10-9 overall, 6-5 in the SSC) also earned a 70-46 win over Orono, ranked No. 7 in Class 3A, in the Holy Family Breakdown Community Clash Jan. 28.
The Lakers will need a strong finish to get a top-four seed in the playoffs. Fourth-ranked Minnetonka (14-4) is headed for the No. 1 spot. Edina (10-8), Shakopee (11-6), Eden Prairie (8-9) and Chanhassen (9-9) are all in the mix or a top-four seed and home game in the first round.
Waconia (7-11) and Chaska (6-11) round out the field.
Against Apple Valley, Prior Lake led 41-28 at the break and never looked back. Seniors Luka Mortensen, Luke McCullough and Vinny Deluca had 15, 14 and 13 points, respectively.
Sophomore Brayden Thompson finished with seven points, while senior Joe Ofori scored six.
In beating Orono, sophomore Luke Loehlin and senior Jamison Lein led the Lakers with 15 points apiece. Deluca scored 11 and McCullough had 10, while Thompson and Pierce each chipped in six points.
DeLuca also grabbed nine rebounds.
Against Burnsville, Prior Lake found itself down 32-28 at the break and trailed by as many seven points in the second half before coming back. Ofori and McCullough each had 13 points.
Ofori also grabbed 11 rebounds, while Pierce had five assists. Lein had rebounds and went for 4 for 4 from the field in just 12 minutes of action.
In the loss to Lakeville North, Prior Lake was only down seven points at the break (33-26), but gave up 41 points to the Panthers in the second haolf.
Ofori led the Lakers with 13 points, followed by Mortensen with 12, sophomore Cade Wozney with 10, McCullough with six and Deluca with five.
The Lakers end the regular season March 3 at home in rematch with Lakeville North. Section 2AAAA seeds come out the next day.
Quarterfinal play starts March 8. The semifinals will be March 11 with the title game March 17. The higher seed is home throughout the playoffs.
This year's Class 4A state tournament will be March 21-25 at Target Center in Minneapolis. Top-ranked Park Center is the defending champion.
