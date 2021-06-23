Samantha Barrett was nearly a double state champion at the Class AA state meet June 19 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
The senior on the Prior Lake girls track team was the favorite in the triple jump and she didn't disappoint. She defended her 2019 crown with a winning leap of 39-6 1/4, which was more than two feet better than the runner-up finisher.
In the long jump, Barrett was seeded eighth, but she ended up second with a mark of 17-10 1/2. The winning leap was 18-1 3/4 by Olivia Peal of St. Michael-Albertville.
Not a bad way to end your final season on the track. Barrett was also part of the Lakers' 4x100 relay team that finished 10th and the 4x200 squad that ended up 12th.
As a sophomore, Barrett won the triple jump at state with a mark of 38-2 1/4. She leaves as the school record holder in that event with a leap of 40-7, which she accomplished back in May in true-team competition.
Barrett's first season on the track was her sophomore year. She came out for the team in March that season after competing in club gymnastics during the winter months.
Barrett will compete at the college level next fall at the University of Wisconsin-Lacrosse.
Barrett also led the Lakers to an eighth-place finish in the state team standings with 38 points. Rosemount ran way with the title (86), followed by St. Michael-Albertville (65), Minnetonka and Edina (56), Stillwater (48), Eden Prairie (43) and Wayzata (41).
Barrett was one of 14 Lakers competing at state. Others there included seniors Kathryn Nollette and Jayla Henderson, juniors Jillian Hiveley, Ashlyn Jore, Mari Mohling and Juliann Will, sophomore Olivia Duncan and Reese Weimerskirch, ninth-grader Addyson White, eighth-grader Layla Vennink and seventh-graders Sara Gastony, Isabelle Reinders and Keeley Mohling.
Hiveley, Duncan, Henderson and the 4x800 relay made the medal stand (top nine).
Hiveley was fourth in the 100 hurdles with a time of 14.73 and ninth in the 300 hurdles (45.49). Duncan ended up fourth in the discus (123-06), while Henderson was eighth (117-10).
Vennink, Gastony, Reinders and Keeley Mohling teamed up in the 4x800 relay to finish ninth (9:37.87).
Henderson, Jore and White joined Barrett on the 4x100 relay (50.39), while Will, White and Weimerskirch teamed with Barrett in the 4x200 (1:45.96).
Nollette ended up 11th in the pole vault (10-0) for the Lakers, while Mari Mohling was 10th in the high jump (5-2).