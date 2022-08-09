Jaxson Barrett

Jaxson Barrett represented Prior Lake in the Minnesota Legion All-Stars Showcase Aug. 7 in Minnetonka.

 Photo courtesy of Justin Braun/jbraunimages.com

Jaxson Barrett got to test his skills against some the state's best talent Aug. 7.

Barrett, who will be junior this fall at Prior Lake High School, participated in the Minnesota Legion All-Stars Showcase.

