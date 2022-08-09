Jaxson Barrett got to test his skills against some the state's best talent Aug. 7.
Jaxson Barrett got to test his skills against some the state's best talent Aug. 7.
Barrett, who will be junior this fall at Prior Lake High School, participated in the Minnesota Legion All-Stars Showcase.
Sixty players from 43 different communities played in the showcase, which was originally set for Aug. 6 at Red Haddox Field in Bloomington, but rain moved the games to Minnetonka the next day.
This year's showcase was for the graduating classes of 2023, 2024 and 2025. Participants were nominated by their coaches and players selected were formed into four teams.
This summer, Minnesota legion baseball featured over 5,500 players on a record 378 teams, the most of any state in the country.
Barrett played the Team White team. He got two at bats in the game and reached base both times. He singled and walked in the team's 8-0 loss to Team Red.
Barrett had one of the his team's two hits in the game. Four Team Red pitchers combined on the two-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts, while breaking the game open with seven runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.
In the spring, Barrett played on the junior varsity at Prior Lake, but he should get his varsity shot next spring. The Lakers had 16 seniors on the varsity squad this past season, finishing 12-13 overall (8-10 in the South Suburban Conference).
In the summer, Barrett got some time on the Prior Lake's American Legion senior team that finished with an 11-9 record. He had five hits, including a double and two RBIs.
For more on the showcase go to mnlegionprospects.com.
Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.
