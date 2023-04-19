Perhaps the Prior Lake softball team needed the friendly confines of its home park to get its bats going.

The Lakers banged out 15 hits in rolling to a 15-6 win over Burnsville April 18 in South Suburban Conference play. Prior Lake went into the game scoring just a combined three runs in its first three games, all league losses.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

