Conrad Jorgenson and Bryce Blohm continued their head-to-head battle at Elko Speedway.
The two drivers have led the way in the Thunder Cars division so far this summer with each winning six features, including both earning one checkered flag in racing action July 6.
Jorgenson, from Lakeville, claimed the first feature, while Blohm, from Prior Lake, was tops in the second one.
There were also two feature races in Power Stocks and Great North Legends. Thomas Doten of Bloomington won the first Power Stocks race, while Tom Quade of Bloomington captured the second one.
Hans Roeschli of New Prague won the first Legends race and Luke Allen of Minnetrista was victorious in the second one.
Racing action will continue July 13 at Elko Speedway at 6 p.m. Late Models will be back on the oval. For more information, go to elkospeedway.com or call 952-461-7223.
Meanwhile, in Thunder Cars, Jorgenson has a slim six-point lead in the season points race over Blohm with 756 points. Eric Campbell of Lonsdale is a distant third place with 689 points, followed by Keith Paulsrud of Rogers (622) and Norm Grabinger of Faribault (538).
In the last four times that Thunder Cars have been on the track, Jorgensen and Blohm have split the two features. Blohm won won races in the season opener back May 25 and Jorgenson won both in Week 2 (June 1).
In Power Stocks, Nick Oxborough of Lakeville is atop of the season points race with 707 points. Michael Stoer of Prior Lake is second (663), followed by Taylor Goldman of Minnetonka (638), Paul Hamilton of Hastings (566) and Joe Prusak of Clayton, Wisconsin (559).
Oxborough finished runner-up behind Doten in the first feature July 6, while Goldman was third. Darin Patnode of Lonsdale took fourth, while Prusak was fifth.
In the second race, Julie Jorgenson of Lakeville was second, followed by Prusak, Goldman and Stoer.
For Doten and Quade, it was their first feature wins of the season.
In Legends, Cole Klein of Rogers has a 16-point lead over Austin Jahr of Farmington in the season points race with 644 points. Jon Lemke of Savage is third (607), followed by Robert Carter of Lakeville (575) and Matt Allen of Minnetrista (573).
Roeschli earned his first feature win of the season in the first race July 6. Robert Thurston of Olivia was second, followed by Allen, Joe Valento of Scandia and Tim Brockhouse of Shakopee.
Allen also claimed his first feature, winning the second race. Greg Ernhardt of Forest Lake was second, followed by Colin Stocker of Farmington, Valento and Mike Hanson of Savage.