Chad Walen of Prior Lake (52) finished second in the second Late Models feature race Aug. 19 at Elko Speedway.

The battle continued for the season points titles in the Late Models division at Elko Speedway Aug. 19.

Nine points separate leader Jacob Geode of Carver and Owin Giles of New Market for the top spot with four nights of racing left in September, including championship night Sept. 30. Goede is seeking a 10th straight points title.

