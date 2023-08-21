The battle continued for the season points titles in the Late Models division at Elko Speedway Aug. 19.
Nine points separate leader Jacob Geode of Carver and Owin Giles of New Market for the top spot with four nights of racing left in September, including championship night Sept. 30. Goede is seeking a 10th straight points title.
He has 872 points on the season, while Giles is well ahead of Chad Walen of Prior Lake who is in third place with 747 points.
Goede won the first feature Aug. 19 and was third in the second one. Giles captured the second race, followed by Walen, who took seventh in the first race.
In Thunder Cars, it's been a close battle all summer in the points standings between Dillon Sellner of Randolph and Brent Kane of Lonsdale. Sellner has 707 points, seven better than Kane, while Tony Holm of Prior Lake is in seventh place (456).
Dillon and Julie Jorgenson won the two features, respectively. Jason Novak of New Market was second in the first race, followed by Kane in third.
In the second feature, Tommy Sorem of Northfield was second, followed by Sellner and Jeremy Wolff of Chaska.
In Power Stocks, Dusty Mann of New Market has a three-point lead over Jorgenson in season points with 680. Michael Stoer of Prior Lake is in third (650), while Peyton Letcher of Prior Lake is eighth (472).
In the two feature races, Mann won the first one, followed by Jorgenson. Letcher was 11th and Stoer ended up 13th. In the second race, Jimmie Jorgenson of Lakeville won, followed by Nick Oxborough of New Market.
Stoer finished seventh and Letcher took 10th.
In Legends, Colin Stocker of Farmington leads in points with 852, while Ayrton Brockhouse of Shakopee is second (778) and Ayden Brockhouse of Shakopee is sixth (512). Justin Kimball of Prior Lake is in 14th place (383).
Tristan Swanson of New Market won both features. Robby Carter of Lakeville was second in the first one, while Stocker was runner-up in the second race.
Ayrton Brockhouse took sixth in the first race and fourth in the second one. Ayden Brockhouse was 11th in both races, while Kimball took 15th and 16th, respectively.
In Bandoleros, Jackson Kottschade of Ramsey leads in points with 663, which is 27 better than Leighton Rose of New Market. Thomas Poretsky of Prior Lake is in sixth place (477).
Colton Roe Pershall of Sartell won the first feature, while Kottschade claimed the top spot in the second one. Poretsky finished third and ninth, respectively.