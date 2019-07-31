Rosters are set for the Upper Midwest High School Elite League and the Prior Lake boys hockey program will be represented.
Junior Matt Beaty will represent the Lakers on the MAP South Hockey squad.
The UMHSEL was founded in 2007 to give the state’s top players another way to find top-flight competition and exposure without leaving their homes or missing all of the great experiences that high school hockey provides.
Training camps are held in August with games September through October. There are ninth teams in the league — seven from Minnesota High School teams, one from Shattuck-St. Mary's School in Faribault and another from Wisconsin.
Last fall, Prior Lake didn't have player invited to play in the league for the first time in seven seasons.
Last winter, Beaty had five goals and two assists in his first varsity season with the Lakers.
Overall, there are 15 South Suburban Conference players competing in the Elite League this fall, which is six more than last year.
Rosemount leads the SSC with six players competing, followed by Lakeville North with three and Eagan with two. Eastview and Burnsville each have one player on a roster.
SSC players competing include Jacob Ratzlaff, Mason Wheeler, Luke Levandowski, Will Tollefson, Charlie Stramel and Mason Campbell of Rosemount, Caden Smith, Mario Gasparini and Ben Monson of Lakeville North, Johnny Meiers and Derek Manzella of Eagan and Joshua Eernisse of Eastview,
For more on the Elite League and to see all the rosters, go to www.hselitehockey.com.