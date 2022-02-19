The Prior Lake Nordic boys ski team earned its best-ever finish on the state trails Feb. 16-17.
The Lakers were making their fifth straight appearance at Giants Ridge and Biwabik and ended up sixth in the team standings with 310 points. Prior Laker's previous best finish was seventh, which it accomplished the last two years.
Minneapolis Southwest won the state title with 389 points, followed by Duluth East (363), Wayzata (345), Minneapolis Washburn (344) and St. Paul Highland Park (331).
Forest Lake was seventh (302), followed by Robbinsdale Armstrong (293), Brainerd (291), Minneapolis South (282), Proctor/Hermantown (279), Stillwater (276), Little Falls (261), Maple Grove (255), Champlin Park (251) and Independent School District 196 (208).
This is the first state meet were two-person sprint freestyle relays were part of the overall team score.
In past seasons for sections and state, each team would have seven skiers in pursuit, which is a combination of times in both the 5,000-meter freestyle and classical races. The top four finishers from each team would determine the team score.
This year’s format still has seven skiers from each team competing, but two were part of the relay and the other five were in pursuit. The top three in pursuit are part of the team score, along with each team's relay finish.
Junior Evan O'Connor led the Lakers in pursuit finishing 15th overall with a combined time of 30:20.4. O'Connor skied the classical portion in 15:23.09 and the freestyle in 14:57.33.
Sophomore Tommy Simmonds was 19th in pursuit with a time of 30:27.7 (15:17.33 and 15:10.38), while sophomore Hootie Hage ended up 41st with a time of 31:56.7 (16:09.29 and 15:47.46).
Ninth-grader Tegan Moore and junior Will Nyhus also competed in pursuit for the Lakers. Moore was 110th with a time of 40:39.3 (20:53.84 and 19:45.46), while Nhyus was right behind his teammate in 110th finishing in 41:17.7 (21:13.36 and 20:04.40).
Junior Mason Hartl and senior Sam Jansen competed in the relay for the Lakers and ended up 24th with a time of 18:42.34.
Cooper Camp of Minneapolis Southwest won boys individual pursuit title (28.25.7).
Meanwhile, the Prior Lake girls team had two individuals at state competing in pursuit in ninth-grader Sophia Basile and sophomore Sophia Jacobson. For Basile, it was her first state appearances, while Jacobson was making her second.
Basile ended up 76th with a time of 40:43.4 (20:08.43 and 20:35.01), while Jacobson finished in 41:18.2 (20:27.44 and 20:50.77) to end up 82nd overall. She was 105th last year.
Sydney Drevlow of Hopkins was individual pursuit winner (33:40.7). St. Paul Highland Park was the girls team champion, followed by Duluth East.