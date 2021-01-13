Beth Fuller has worn many hats inside and outside the Prior Lake High School building over the last 23 years. First as guidance counselor and softball coach, the last seven years as assistant activities director.
It's safe to say she bleeds navy blue and gold.
A natural fit to fill the interim activities director position on Feb. 1 with Russ Reetz's departure to Eden Prairie High School.
"My phone and e-mail have been blowing up all day," said Fuller, who received words of support from multiple people, including high school principal, Dr. John Bezek, and colleague Sandra Setter Larsen, athletic director at Eagan High School.
The interim position will last through June 30. Bezek said of Fuller, "you are amazing and will do a phenomenal job serving the students and families of Prior Lake-Savage."
Fuller is no stranger to the activities she'll be in charge of the next five months. In addition to her athletic office duties, she has been a section manager in multiple sports, including soccer and swimming and diving.
"I'll use the village approach. We have an awesome staff here with Nancy and Jane. They help out a ton with the coordination and supervision of events. I'm excited, I'm nervous, obviously, but I feel like I have a lot of support," Fuller said.
Reetz, who is transitioning into his new position in Eden Prairie throughout January, figures to keep the No. 1 spot on Fuller's speed dial for all of those by-law questions.
"Russ told me, 'I called (former Prior Lake AD) Eric Rodine every day for the first year of my time at Lakeville North.' I asked him, everyday? Maybe it wasn't everyday he said, but it was quite often. Obviously Russ is a super mentor and someone who will help with anything he can to make the transition smooth," Fuller said.
Fuller just asks for a little grace right now as she figures it all out. Winter sports are generally a busy time for athletic directors. 2021 winter and spring seasons likely will be even a notch or three greater in needing to adjust on the fly.
"I've shuffled my day, starting at 10 a.m. and I'm here to 8 p.m. or so to make sure the transition with sports starting up again goes smoothly. It's been great to feel the energy of having everyone back in the building with their teams. To see the smiles. I saw some wrestlers after a workout and some of them looked pretty tired, but it was a happy pain. They sure were happy to be back together with their teams," Fuller said.
Follow Fuller on Twitter at @PLHSLakers for Laker updates.