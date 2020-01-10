The Prior Lake boys hockey team ran its unbeaten streak to four straight Jan. 9 on the South Suburban Conference road.
Juniors Matt Beaty and Ryan Hadland both had goals in the Lakers' 2-1 win over No. 9-ranked Lakeville South. Junior Zach Lavigne finished with 23 saves in goal.
Prior Lake (9-4-2 overall, 4-3-2 in the SSC) is back on the ice Jan. 14 at Duluth East in non-league play at 7:30 p.m. The Lakers return to SSC action Jan. 16 at Lakeville North at 7 p.m.
Prior Lake is 4-1-1 in its last six games, including a 5-3 home win over No. 2 Eden Prairie in a battle of Section 2AA foes Jan. 2.
In the win over Lakeville South, Beaty scored his sixth goal of the season 5:23 into the first period to give his team an early 1-0 lead. Seniors Parker Long and Hunter Lincoln had the assists.
In the second period, Hadland put Prior Lake up 2-0 with his second goal of the year. Seniors Colin Tushie and Preston Lindholm had the assists.
Lavinge lost his shutout bid with 56 seconds left to play. But the Cougars couldn't get the equalizer in the final moments. Lavinge had 14 of 23 saves in the final period.