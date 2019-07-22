Strong storms created a wet track, which cancelled racing action at Elko Speedway July 20.
All five divisions were supposed to be in action. But next up is The Bandit Big Rig Series July 27. Gates at Elko will open at 3 p.m. A Bandit Meet and Greet is slated from 5-6:15 p.m. Racing starts at 7 p.m.
The Bandit Big Rig Series represents the grassroots of the trucking industry. After a 2016 test run, the series had its inaugural season in 2017 with races on the East Coast.
Now, race events are held with 400 miles of Nashville, Tennessee, including Elko Speedway.
Big Rigs have raced in Alabama, South Carolina, Missouri, Indiana and Pennsylvania so far this summer. Following the competition at Elko, there will be another race at Madison International Speedway in Oregon, Wisconsin Aug. 2 and another at Hawkeye Downs Speedway in Cedar Rapids, Iowa Sept. 21.
The Big Rigs can reach 100 mph on the short tracks.
"We bring the excitement each and every night; it's definitely an event you'll want to see in person, Bandit Series Jason Johnson said. "I still get excited each time. There's just something about big rig trucks and short track Saturday night racing that you just have to be there to experience."
For more information on Bandit Big Rig Seres, go to banditseries.com.
When regular racing action continues at Elko Aug. 3, Late Models, Thunder Cars, Power Stocks, Great North Legends and Bandoleros will be in action.
Season points leaders for each division include:
- Late Models: Jacob Goode of Carver (747), Chris Marek of Elko (706), Bryan Wrolstad of Faribault (650), Justin Neisius of Eagan (634) and Adam Bendzick of New Prague (598)
- Thunder Cars: Conrad Jorgenson of Lakeville (833), Bryce Blohm of Prior Lake (827), Eric Campbell of Lonsdale (761), Keith Paulsrud of Rogers (692) and Norm Grabinger of Faribault (590).
- Power Stocks: Nick Oxborough of Savage (777), Michael Stoer of Prior Lake (742), Taylor Goldman of Minnetonka (717), Joe Prusak of Clayton, Wisconsin (627) and Paul Hamilton of Hastings (625).
- Great North Legends: Cole Klein of Rogers (665), Austin Jahr of Farmington (653), Jon Lemke of Savage (649), Robbie Carter of Lakeville (585) and Matt Allen of Minnetrista (572).
- Bandoleros: Alex Hartwig of Portage, Wisconsin (300), Josh Kottschade of Ramsey (273), Ayrton Brockhouse of Shakopee (268), Jensen Vadnais of White Bear Lake (256) and Adam Ratliff of Lakeville (232).
For more information on racing at Elko Speedway, go to elkospeedway.com or call 952-461-7223.