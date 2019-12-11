Haidyn Pitsch is not afraid to take the big shot.
The senior proved that in the Prior Lake girls basketball team's 65-64 home win over Eagan Dec. 10 in the South Suburban Conference opener. Pitsch swished a long 3-pointer with just over 10 seconds to play to give her team the lead.
Eagan had an attempt at its own game-winning shot, but it clanked off the rim, enabling the Lakers to snap a three-game losing skid.
Prior Lake (2-3 overall) went into the contest off of a 86-44 home loss to No. 2-ranked Wayzata Dec. 6. Pitsch was the only Laker in double figures in the defeat with 11 points.
Through five games, Pitsch was leading the Lakers in scoring at 17.8 points per game. She didn't often get a chance to take the big shots the last couple of years with McKenna Hofschild, the program's all-time leading scorer, around.
With Hofschild now at Seton Hall University in New Jersey, Pitsch is the Lakers' go-to player down the stretch, along with junior Tatum Brostrom. The two combined for 39 points against Eagan; Pitsch led the way with 21, and Brostrom scored 18.
Prior Lake found itself down as many as 6 points in the second half. Brostrom hit a couple of big three-pointers to keep the Wildcats within striking distance.
Junior Chanel Kallevig finished with 9 points for Prior Lake, and junior Kate Trachsel scored 8.
In the loss to Wayzata, Prior Lake got down early, trailed 43-22 at the break and couldn't recover in the second half. Junior Emily Kulstad scored 9 points for the Lakers. Brostrom chipped in 7, and Trachsel scored 6.
Prior Lake is back on the court Dec. 13 at Lakeville North in league play and are at Rosemount Dec. 17 in SSC action at 7 p.m.
Prior lake will end 2019 in the St. Olaf Showcase Dec. 26-27 at St. Olaf College in Northfield, playing the host Raiders the first day and St. Peter the next day. Both games start at 6 p.m.
Prior Lake will open the New Year at home in SSC play versus Apple Valley Jan. 2.