The Prior Lake boys swimming team exceeded expectations in the Class AA state pool March 4 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.

The Lakers returned home with some hardware, finishing a program-best third in the team standings with 194 points. Eden Prairie won the title (263.5), followed by runner-up Edina (219).

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events