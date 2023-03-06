The Prior Lake boys swimming team exceeded expectations in the Class AA state pool March 4 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
The Lakers returned home with some hardware, finishing a program-best third in the team standings with 194 points. Eden Prairie won the title (263.5), followed by runner-up Edina (219).
Minnetonka ended up fourth (161), followed by Lakeville South (152), Wayzata (138), East Ridge (110), Chaska-Chanhassen (108), Lakeville North (104) and Rosemount (79.5).
Prior Lake didn't claim any relay or individual titles, but it did earn multiple of spots on the medal stand. All three relays finished in the top eight, while seniors Owen Dwyer and Blake Wallen, juniors Kaiden Chueng and Victor Trinh and sophomore Ethan Kosin all earning top-eight individual finishes.
The Lakers' best finish came from Kosin who was second in the 100 backstroke with a school-record time of 49.76. The previous record was held by Kyle Robrock who swam a 50.28 in 2012.
Kosin was also third in the 500 freestyle with a time 4:32.21.
Dwyer ended up third in the 100 butterfly with a time of 50.16, which was .17 off the Marshall Heskin's school record of 49.99 set in 2014. Dwyer was also seventh in the 200 individual medley (1:55.05).
Dwyer swam a 1:54.50 in the prelims March 3 to set a new school record. The old mark was 1:55.00 set by Robrock in 2016.
Trinh ended up sixth in the 50 freestyle for the Lakers with a time of 21.42, while Cheung ended up seventh in the 100 butterfly (51.48) and 13th in the 200 freestyle (1:45.30).
Ninth grader Braxton Helmers ended up 13th in the 100 backstroke (53.83) for Prior Lake.
In diving, Wallen took ninth, one spot short of the medal stand, the last two seasons. However, he was near the top in his final state meet, taking third with 424.70 points.
That 11-dive total is fifth best all-time at Prior Lake with Kirk Schaumann holding the top point total of 545.50 set in 1976.
The Lakers' best relay finish at state came from the 400 freestyle team of Trinh, Cheung, Dwyer and Kosin. The foursome was fourth with a school-record time of 3:97.87.
The old mark was 3:09.01 set in 2016.
Trinh, Cheung, Dwyer and senior Jackson Stout teamed up to take fifth in the 200 freestyle relay with a school-record time of 1:26.13. They eclipsed the old record by .14 set in 2014.
The 200 medley relay team of Kosin, Trinh, ninth-grader Owen Beaudette and sophomore Griffin Leining ended up sixth (1:35.93). Their time was .36 off the school mark.
The Lakers were one of four South Suburban Conference teams in the top 10 in the state team standings, which also included Lakeville South, Lakeville North and Rosemount.
Section 2AA had four teams in the top 10 — Eden Prairie, Prior Lake, Minnetonka and Chaska-Chanhassen.
The Lakers' best state team finish entering this season was fourth in 2016. The program had four top 10 finishes between 2013 and 2018. The team was 12th last winter.
The Lakers will also enter next season winning three of the last four conference titles. The team finished 9-0 in duals this season and owns a 35-1 record in league competition over the last four years.
Prior Lake was also a program-best third in the Class AA State True Team competition back on Jan. 21.